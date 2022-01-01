Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Lakefront Golf Resort

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7013 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7013 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Lakefront Golf Resort
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.4/124 542 412 444 378 154 377 197 375 573 3452 383 568 414 436 536 220 393 202 409 3561 7013
Gold M: 72.0/121 513 385 419 358 136 358 177 360 539 3245 366 546 394 421 472 201 379 184 384 3347 6592
Blue M: 70.6/118 W: 74.0/125 493 357 372 343 120 315 157 346 520 3023 349 505 382 389 437 164 348 163 366 3103 6126
White M: 68.5/114 W: 71.9/122 481 330 312 330 109 304 143 333 484 2826 328 489 354 357 414 136 306 155 287 2826 5652
Red W: 69.2/119 481 304 302 316 107 292 133 320 453 2708 306 472 337 338 392 110 272 125 278 2630 5338
Handicap 13 7 1 15 17 5 11 9 3 16 6 10 2 18 14 4 8 12
Par 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 4 5 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2004
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Sauna

Available Sports

Tennis

