Lakefront Golf Resort
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7013 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7013 yards
Scorecard for Lakefront Golf Resort
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.4/124
|542
|412
|444
|378
|154
|377
|197
|375
|573
|3452
|383
|568
|414
|436
|536
|220
|393
|202
|409
|3561
|7013
|Gold M: 72.0/121
|513
|385
|419
|358
|136
|358
|177
|360
|539
|3245
|366
|546
|394
|421
|472
|201
|379
|184
|384
|3347
|6592
|Blue M: 70.6/118 W: 74.0/125
|493
|357
|372
|343
|120
|315
|157
|346
|520
|3023
|349
|505
|382
|389
|437
|164
|348
|163
|366
|3103
|6126
|White M: 68.5/114 W: 71.9/122
|481
|330
|312
|330
|109
|304
|143
|333
|484
|2826
|328
|489
|354
|357
|414
|136
|306
|155
|287
|2826
|5652
|Red W: 69.2/119
|481
|304
|302
|316
|107
|292
|133
|320
|453
|2708
|306
|472
|337
|338
|392
|110
|272
|125
|278
|2630
|5338
|Handicap
|13
|7
|1
|15
|17
|5
|11
|9
|3
|16
|6
|10
|2
|18
|14
|4
|8
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2004
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Sauna
Available SportsTennis
Course Layout