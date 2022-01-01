Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Huizhou Tangquan Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6822 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6822 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6365 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5883 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5373 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Huizhou Tangquan Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 501 226 361 543 179 462 422 226 544 3464 512 345 420 322 175 453 165 513 453 3358 6822
Blue M: 70.7/121 464 200 336 502 162 440 399 203 528 3234 470 326 392 300 156 434 141 490 422 3131 6365
White M: 69.2/117 428 179 306 461 135 405 378 178 489 2959 449 303 349 280 133 412 131 469 398 2924 5883
Red W: 67.1/113 412 158 252 428 117 366 327 154 440 2654 427 282 335 254 114 370 112 446 379 2719 5373
Handicap 7 11 13 1 17 5 9 15 3 6 14 4 12 16 8 18 2 10
Par 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2002
Architect Nelson & Haworth (2002)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Billiards

