Huizhou Tangquan Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6822 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6822 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6365 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5883 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5373 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Huizhou Tangquan Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|501
|226
|361
|543
|179
|462
|422
|226
|544
|3464
|512
|345
|420
|322
|175
|453
|165
|513
|453
|3358
|6822
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|464
|200
|336
|502
|162
|440
|399
|203
|528
|3234
|470
|326
|392
|300
|156
|434
|141
|490
|422
|3131
|6365
|White M: 69.2/117
|428
|179
|306
|461
|135
|405
|378
|178
|489
|2959
|449
|303
|349
|280
|133
|412
|131
|469
|398
|2924
|5883
|Red W: 67.1/113
|412
|158
|252
|428
|117
|366
|327
|154
|440
|2654
|427
|282
|335
|254
|114
|370
|112
|446
|379
|2719
|5373
|Handicap
|7
|11
|13
|1
|17
|5
|9
|15
|3
|6
|14
|4
|12
|16
|8
|18
|2
|10
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2002
Architect Nelson & Haworth (2002)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Food & BeverageBar
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesBilliards
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout