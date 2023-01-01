Birds Resort
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7020 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Previously known as Huizhou Golf Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7020 yards
|Back
|72
|6585 yards
|Regular
|72
|6140 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5630 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1997
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, JCB, Mastercard, Visa
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms, Internet Access
Available ActivitiesSwimming, Billiards
