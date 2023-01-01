Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Birds Resort

0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7020 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A

Previously known as Huizhou Golf Course.

Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7020 yards
Back 72 6585 yards
Regular 72 6140 yards
Ladies 72 5630 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1997
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, JCB, Mastercard, Visa
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms, Internet Access

Available Activities

Swimming, Billiards

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Lakefront Golf Resort
Huizhou, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Palm Island GC - Lake/River
Palm Island Golf Course - Lake/River
Huizhou, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Huizhou Tangquan Golf Club
Huizhou, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
