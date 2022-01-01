Highland Pines Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7307 yards
Slope 132
Rating 75.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Professional
|72
|7307 yards
|75.1
|132
|Masters
|72
|6703 yards
|72.2
|130
|Members
|72
|6108 yards
|69.3
|124
|Forward
|72
|5667 yards
|67.1
|118
|Forward (W)
|72
|5667 yards
|72.1
|122
|First
|72
|4999 yards
|64.1
|112
|First (W)
|72
|4999 yards
|68.4
|114
Scorecard for Highland Pines Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Professional M: 75.1/132 W: 81.4/141
|415
|425
|470
|249
|393
|610
|346
|183
|580
|3671
|415
|436
|203
|445
|417
|530
|457
|178
|555
|3636
|7307
|Masters M: 72.2/130 W: 78.1/135
|380
|370
|427
|224
|380
|575
|325
|156
|539
|3376
|378
|405
|185
|403
|377
|500
|398
|168
|513
|3327
|6703
|Members M: 69.3/124 W: 74.7/128
|349
|344
|385
|204
|341
|490
|304
|134
|505
|3056
|344
|391
|151
|362
|347
|469
|359
|158
|471
|3052
|6108
|Forward M: 67.1/118 W: 72.1/122
|327
|312
|343
|181
|303
|449
|276
|113
|473
|2777
|334
|366
|136
|350
|337
|444
|349
|148
|426
|2890
|5667
|First M: 64.1/112 W: 68.4/114
|298
|266
|318
|160
|219
|410
|256
|97
|433
|2457
|291
|317
|107
|311
|297
|402
|309
|120
|388
|2542
|4999
|Handicap
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2022
Fairways Zoysia
Greens Zoysia
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included
Practice/Instruction
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Reviews
Course Layout