Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7307 yards
Slope 132
Rating 75.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Professional 72 7307 yards 75.1 132
Masters 72 6703 yards 72.2 130
Members 72 6108 yards 69.3 124
Forward 72 5667 yards 67.1 118
Forward (W) 72 5667 yards 72.1 122
First 72 4999 yards 64.1 112
First (W) 72 4999 yards 68.4 114
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Highland Pines Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Professional M: 75.1/132 W: 81.4/141 415 425 470 249 393 610 346 183 580 3671 415 436 203 445 417 530 457 178 555 3636 7307
Masters M: 72.2/130 W: 78.1/135 380 370 427 224 380 575 325 156 539 3376 378 405 185 403 377 500 398 168 513 3327 6703
Members M: 69.3/124 W: 74.7/128 349 344 385 204 341 490 304 134 505 3056 344 391 151 362 347 469 359 158 471 3052 6108
Forward M: 67.1/118 W: 72.1/122 327 312 343 181 303 449 276 113 473 2777 334 366 136 350 337 444 349 148 426 2890 5667
First M: 64.1/112 W: 68.4/114 298 266 318 160 219 410 256 97 433 2457 291 317 107 311 297 402 309 120 388 2542 4999
Handicap 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17
Par 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2022
Fairways Zoysia
Greens Zoysia
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included

Practice/Instruction

Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
