Rhone Alpes

Golf Hippodrome

0
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Pitch & putt
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Pitch Putt
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 52.1/87 85 61 90 39 85 40 58 35 45 538 1154
Ladies W: 53.4/89 85 61 90 39 85 40 58 35 45 538 1154
Handicap 9 10 14 1 12 15 2 16 17
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built 2005
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

