Golf Hippodrome
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Pitch & putt
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Pitch Putt
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 52.1/87
|85
|61
|90
|39
|85
|40
|58
|35
|45
|538
|1154
|Ladies W: 53.4/89
|85
|61
|90
|39
|85
|40
|58
|35
|45
|538
|1154
|Handicap
|9
|10
|14
|1
|12
|15
|2
|16
|17
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built 2005
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
