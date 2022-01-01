Evreux Golf Club - 9-Hole Short Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Executive
Par 27
Length 633 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|27
|633 meters
Scorecard for Compact 9 Trous
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 27.3/87
|79
|51
|89
|96
|55
|96
|92
|62
|72
|692
|692
|Ladies W: 28.5/89
|79
|51
|89
|96
|55
|96
|92
|62
|72
|692
|692
|Handicap
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLocker Rooms
Reviews
