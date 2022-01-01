Home / Courses / Europe / France / Upper Normandy

Evreux Golf Club - 9-Hole Short Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Executive
Par 27
Length 633 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 27 633 meters
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Compact 9 Trous
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 27.3/87 79 51 89 96 55 96 92 62 72 692 692
Ladies W: 28.5/89 79 51 89 96 55 96 92 62 72 692 692
Handicap 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built 1994
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Locker Rooms

