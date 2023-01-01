Lery Poses Golf Club - Compact Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Pitch&Putt
Par 27
Length 900 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|27
|900 meters
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round. High Season: 4/1 - 10/31
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
