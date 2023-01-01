Home / Courses / Europe / France / Upper Normandy

Lery Poses Golf Club - Compact Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Pitch&Putt
Par 27
Length 900 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 27 900 meters

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round. High Season: 4/1 - 10/31

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Lery Poses GC
Lery Poses Golf Club
Poses, Eure
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Vaudreuil GC
Vaudreuil Golf Club
Le Vaudreuil, Eure
Public/Resort
4.0
3
Write Review
Gaillon GC
Gaillon Golf Club
Gaillon, Eure
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Bois Guillaume GC: #9
Bois Guillaume Golf Course
Bois-Guillaume, Normandie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Rouen Mont Saint Aignan GC
Rouen Mont Saint Aignan Golf Club
Mont Saint Aignan, Seine-Maritime
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Foret Verte GC
Foret Verte Golf Club - Compact Course
Bosc Guerard Saint Adrien, Seine et Marne
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Foret Verte GC
Foret Verte Golf Club
Bosc Guerard Saint Adrien, Seine et Marne
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Jumieges GC
Jumieges Golf Club - The Compact Course
Jumieges le Mesnil, Seine et Marne
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Jumieges GC
Jumieges Golf Club - The Links Course
Jumieges le Mesnil, Seine et Marne
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Champ de Bataille GC
Champ de Bataille Golf Club
Le Neubourg, Eure
Private
5.0
1
Write Review
Evreux GC
Evreux Golf Club
Evreux, Haute-Normandie
Municipal
0.0
0
Write Review
Evreux GC
Evreux Golf Club - 9-Hole Short Course
Evreux, Haute-Normandie
Municipal
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf Packages
Walton Heath GC - Old
London Stay & Play Package
FROM $787 (USD)
LONDON, ENGLAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Berystede Hotel in Ascot and 5 rounds of golf at Sunningdale New Course, Walton Heath, Sunningdale Old Course, St. Georges Hill, and Swinley Forest.
Royal Porthcawl - Sea
Wales Stay & Play Package
FROM $497 (USD)
WALES | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Y-Branwen in Harlech and Coldra Court in Celtic Manor and 5 rounds of golf at Aberdovey, Royal St. Davids, Pennard, Royal Porthcawl, and Celtic Manor 2010.
Royal Portrush GC
Northern Ireland Stay & Play Package
FROM $607 (USD)
NORTHERN IRELAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Bayview Hotel in Bushmills and Burrendale Hotel in Newcastle and 5 rounds of golf at Portmarnock, Portstewart, Royal County Down, Ardglass, and Royal Portrush.
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me