Luna X Country Club - A Course
About
Holes 6
Type Public
Par 24
Length 2203 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|24
|2203 meters
|Blue
|24
|2079 meters
|White
|24
|1974 meters
|Red
|24
|1625 meters
Scorecard for Combination A-B-C
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|392
|188
|583
|437
|379
|430
|431
|561
|350
|3751
|7195
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|354
|166
|544
|412
|371
|405
|401
|538
|331
|3522
|6690
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|338
|166
|519
|387
|362
|386
|366
|518
|289
|3331
|6189
|Red W: 67.1/113
|300
|149
|440
|299
|265
|326
|326
|467
|242
|2814
|5314
|Handicap
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|37
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
