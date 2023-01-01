Luna X Country Club - V Course
About
Holes 6
Type Public
Par 24
Length 2135 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Also known as Luna X Country Club - Victory Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|24
|2135 meters
|Blue
|24
|1981 meters
|White
|24
|1809 meters
|Red
|24
|1525 meters
Scorecard for Combination V-A-B
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|439
|189
|433
|514
|363
|397
|392
|188
|583
|3498
|7173
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|397
|154
|389
|487
|341
|359
|354
|166
|544
|3191
|6635
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|364
|154
|360
|452
|318
|324
|338
|166
|519
|2995
|6174
|Red W: 67.1/113
|313
|124
|326
|359
|268
|272
|300
|149
|440
|2551
|5215
|Handicap
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
