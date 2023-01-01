Home / Courses / Asia / South Korea / North Gyeongsang Province

Luna X Country Club - C Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 6
Type Public
Par 24
Length 2155 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 24 2155 meters
Blue 24 2017 meters
White 24 1838 meters
Red 24 1610 meters
Scorecard
Scorecard for Combination C-V-A
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Black M: 70.7/121 387 435 348 363 209 615 439 189 433 3418 7101
Blue M: 69.2/117 343 404 324 343 188 580 397 154 389 3122 6561
White M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 307 371 301 315 142 551 364 154 360 2865 6117
Red W: 66.9/109 254 327 285 287 120 488 313 124 326 2524 5202
Handicap 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18
Par 4 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 35 72

Course Details

Year Built 2021

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

