Luna X Country Club - C Course
About
Holes 6
Type Public
Par 24
Length 2155 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|24
|2155 meters
|Blue
|24
|2017 meters
|White
|24
|1838 meters
|Red
|24
|1610 meters
Scorecard for Combination C-V-A
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|387
|435
|348
|363
|209
|615
|439
|189
|433
|3418
|7101
|Blue M: 69.2/117
|343
|404
|324
|343
|188
|580
|397
|154
|389
|3122
|6561
|White M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|307
|371
|301
|315
|142
|551
|364
|154
|360
|2865
|6117
|Red W: 66.9/109
|254
|327
|285
|287
|120
|488
|313
|124
|326
|2524
|5202
|Handicap
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|35
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
