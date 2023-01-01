Luna X Country Club - B Course
Holes 6
Type Public
Par 24
Length 2221 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|24
|2221 meters
|Blue
|24
|2063 meters
|White
|24
|1870 meters
|Red
|24
|1622 meters
Scorecard for Combination B-C-V
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|431
|561
|350
|445
|202
|440
|387
|435
|348
|3599
|7121
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|401
|538
|331
|420
|183
|383
|343
|404
|324
|3327
|6565
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 67.1/113
|366
|518
|289
|387
|143
|341
|307
|371
|301
|3023
|6003
|Red W: 66.9/109
|326
|467
|242
|320
|115
|304
|254
|327
|285
|2640
|5197
|Handicap
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout