Home / Courses / USA / Tennessee / Oak Ridge

The Patch at The Preserve

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 12
Type Public
Par 36
Length 904 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 36 904 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for The Patch at The Preserve
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Mens M: 53.4/85 91 75 94 107 84 108 66 56 98 779 80 92 69 91 75 94 107 84 108 800 1579
Ladies W: 54.0/90 91 75 70 107 84 80 66 56 98 727 80 70 69 91 75 70 107 84 80 726 1453
Handicap 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built 2021
Architect Bill Bergin (2021)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - $10

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Lakeside GC
Lakeside Golf Course
Kingston, Tennessee
Public
3.381
21
Write Review
Oak Ridge CC
Oak Ridge Country Club
Oak Ridge, Tennessee
Private
4.75
4
Write Review
Southwest Point GC
Southwest Point Golf Course LLC
Kingston, Tennessee
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Emory GCC
Emory Golf & Country Club
Harriman, Tennessee
Public/Municipal
3.8285714286
6
Write Review
Executive Meadows GC
Executive Meadows Golf Course
Lenoir City, Tennessee
Public
1.0
1
Write Review
Avalon CC
View Tee Times
Avalon Country Club
Lenoir City, Tennessee
Public
4.3356529412
530
Write Review
Tennessee National GC
Tennessee National Golf Club
Loudon, Tennessee
Private/Community
5.0
3
Write Review
Fox Den CC
Fox Den Country Club
Farragut, Tennessee
Private
4.5
2
Write Review
Willow Creek GC
Willow Creek Golf Club
Knoxville, Tennessee
Public
3.9375
16
Write Review
Rockwood GC
Rockwood Municipal Golf Course
Rockwood, Tennessee
Public/Municipal
3.0
1
Write Review
WindRiver GC: #14
WindRiver Golf Course
Lenoir City, Tennessee
Public
4.8455714286
112
Write Review
Tanasi GC
Tanasi Golf Club
Loudon, Tennessee
Private
4.1428571429
3
Write Review
Golf Packages
Maggie Valley
Experience Maggie Valley Package
FROM $227 (USD)
ASHEVILLE, NC | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations and 1 round of golf at Maggie Valley Club & Resort.
Chateau7.jpg
Château Élan Stay & Play Golf Package
FROM $267 (USD)
BRASELTON, GA | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Château Élan Winery & Resort (Inn at Château or Villas at Château) and 3 rounds of golf at Château Élan Golf Club - Château, Woodlands, & Executive Courses.
Silver Lakes Golf Club
Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail – Gadsden Golf Around Package
FROM $197 (USD)
GADSDEN, AL | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at the Hampton Inn - Gadsden and 3 rounds of golf at Silver Lakes Golf Club - Championship & Short Courses.
The Shoals Golf Club
Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail – The Shoals Stay & Play Package
FROM $217 (USD)
FLORENCE, AL | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at The Shoals Golf Club - Schoolmaster & Fighting Joe Courses.
Saddlebrook Course - Hole #18
Saddlebrook Preferred Golfer Experience Package
FROM $217 (USD)
TAMPA, FL | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Saddlebrook Resort and 3 rounds of golf at Saddlebrook Resort - Palmer or Saddlebrook Courses. Includes Preferred Golfer experience.
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me