The Patch at The Preserve
About
Holes 12
Type Public
Par 36
Length 904 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|36
|904 yards
Scorecard for The Patch at The Preserve
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Mens M: 53.4/85
|91
|75
|94
|107
|84
|108
|66
|56
|98
|779
|80
|92
|69
|91
|75
|94
|107
|84
|108
|800
|1579
|Ladies W: 54.0/90
|91
|75
|70
|107
|84
|80
|66
|56
|98
|727
|80
|70
|69
|91
|75
|70
|107
|84
|80
|726
|1453
|Handicap
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Architect Bill Bergin (2021)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - $10
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Course Layout