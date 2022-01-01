Palm Island Golf Course - Lake/River
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6898 yards
Slope 143
Rating 73.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6898 yards
|73.7
|143
|Blue
|72
|6381 yards
|71.3
|137
|Blue (W)
|72
|6381 yards
|77.2
|145
|White (W)
|72
|5659 yards
|73.2
|137
|White
|72
|4844 yards
|64.4
|113
|Red (W)
|72
|4844 yards
|68.2
|117
Scorecard for Lake/River
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.7/143
|349
|532
|431
|403
|172
|587
|439
|169
|432
|3514
|449
|501
|206
|380
|426
|191
|385
|428
|501
|3467
|6981
|Blue M: 71.3/137
|327
|509
|399
|372
|148
|562
|399
|150
|400
|3266
|416
|483
|182
|352
|388
|160
|362
|388
|487
|3218
|6484
|White M: 68.1/122 W: 73.2/137
|280
|477
|344
|327
|123
|524
|360
|129
|344
|2908
|364
|446
|160
|299
|340
|143
|310
|331
|438
|2831
|5739
|Red W: 68.2/117
|239
|397
|287
|286
|101
|478
|297
|108
|293
|2486
|303
|406
|137
|255
|293
|103
|257
|294
|402
|2450
|4936
|Handicap
|15
|7
|5
|1
|17
|11
|3
|13
|9
|2
|10
|14
|16
|6
|18
|12
|4
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2003
Architect Jack Nicklaus, Jr. (2003)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, JCB, Mastercard, Visa
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Available ActivitiesSwimming
