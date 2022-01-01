Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Palm Island Golf Course - Lake/River

0
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6898 yards
Slope 143
Rating 73.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6898 yards 73.7 143
Blue 72 6381 yards 71.3 137
Blue (W) 72 6381 yards 77.2 145
White (W) 72 5659 yards 73.2 137
White 72 4844 yards 64.4 113
Red (W) 72 4844 yards 68.2 117
Scorecard for Lake/River
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.7/143 349 532 431 403 172 587 439 169 432 3514 449 501 206 380 426 191 385 428 501 3467 6981
Blue M: 71.3/137 327 509 399 372 148 562 399 150 400 3266 416 483 182 352 388 160 362 388 487 3218 6484
White M: 68.1/122 W: 73.2/137 280 477 344 327 123 524 360 129 344 2908 364 446 160 299 340 143 310 331 438 2831 5739
Red W: 68.2/117 239 397 287 286 101 478 297 108 293 2486 303 406 137 255 293 103 257 294 402 2450 4936
Handicap 15 7 5 1 17 11 3 13 9 2 10 14 16 6 18 12 4 8
Par 4 5 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2003
Architect Jack Nicklaus, Jr. (2003)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, JCB, Mastercard, Visa
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

Available Activities

Swimming

