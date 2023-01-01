Home / Courses / Oceania / Australia / New South Wales

Tocumwal Golf Club - Composite Course

About

Holes 18
Type Public/Resort
Style Links
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Fairways Watered
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - $50
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Neat dress code

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Conference Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Showers

Available Sports

Bowls

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Tocumwal Golf Course
View Tee Times
Tocumwal Golf Club - Captains Course
Tocumwal, The Murray
Public/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Tocumwal Golf View
View Tee Times
Tocumwal Golf Club - Presidents Course
Tocumwal, The Murray
Public/Resort
4.5
2
Write Review
Cobram-Barooga GC
Cobram-Barooga Golf Club - Old Course
Barooga, The Murray
Public/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Cobram-Barooga GC
Cobram-Barooga Golf Club - West Course
Barooga, The Murray
Public/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Strathmerton GC
Strathmerton Golf Club
Strathmerton, Goulburn Murray Waters, VIC
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Finley GC
View Tee Times
Finley Golf Club
Finley, The Murray
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Berrigan Golf & Bowling Club: #1
View Tee Times
Berrigan Golf & Bowling Club
Berrigan, The Murray,NSW
Public/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Numurkah GC
Numurkah Golf Club
Numurkah, Goulburn Murray Waters, VIC
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nathalia GC
Nathalia Golf Club
Nathalia, Goulburn Murray Waters, VIC
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
