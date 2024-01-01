Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Chiba Isumi Golf Club - South/West Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7037 yards
Slope 129
Rating 73.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black (Old) 72 7037 yards 73.5 129
Black (New) 72 6752 yards 72.2 127
Blue (Old) 72 6649 yards 71.6 126
Blue (New) 72 6374 yards 70.4 124
White (Old) 72 6283 yards 69.7 123
White (New) 72 6010 yards 68.7 121
Gold (Old) 72 5718 yards 67.8 118
Gold (New) 72 5465 yards 66.6 116
Green (Old) 72 4861 yards 63.3 109
Green (New) 72 4606 yards 62.2 107
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for South/West Old Green
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 575 412 379 188 403 364 207 436 514 3478 383 537 427 186 401 404 451 194 576 3559 7037
Blue M: 73.1/123 547 402 357 167 374 347 170 416 498 3278 358 517 410 167 382 380 430 174 553 3371 6649
White M: 69.2/117 520 384 334 146 354 328 170 395 478 3109 335 487 390 151 360 356 411 156 528 3174 6283
Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 70.2/119 489 349 318 131 312 316 148 375 438 2876 317 440 317 117 343 332 376 138 462 2842 5718
Green W: 67.1/113 408 315 272 121 261 266 84 308 393 2428 295 348 258 106 290 286 337 101 412 2433 4861
Handicap 3 9 15 7 1 13 17 5 11 4 10 16 8 2 14 18 6 12
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, JCB, DC, Diners, UFJ, NICOS, Saison, AMEX, UC, KGA
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Chiba Isumi GC
Chiba Isumi Golf Club - East/South Course
Otaki, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Isumi GC
Chiba Isumi Golf Club - West/East Course
Otaki, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf 5 Country Oak Village: Aerial view
Golf 5 Country Oak Village
Ichihara, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohtakijo GC
Ohtakijo Golf Club - East/West Course
Otaki, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kamo GC
Kamo Golf Club
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohtakijo GC
Ohtakijo Golf Club - Middle/West Course
Otaki, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
MacGregor CC
MacGregor Country Club
Otaki, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohtakijo GC: Clubhouse
Ohtakijo Golf Club - East/Middle Course
Otaki, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hourin CC: Clubhouse
Hourin Country Club
Hara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Minamiichihara GC: Clubhouse
PGM Minamiichihara Golf Club
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kazusa GC
Kazusa Golf Club - Sakura Course
Ichihara, Chiba
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanao CC: #9
Hanao Country Club
Otaki, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me