Chiba Isumi Golf Club - South/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7037 yards
Slope 129
Rating 73.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black (Old)
|72
|7037 yards
|73.5
|129
|Black (New)
|72
|6752 yards
|72.2
|127
|Blue (Old)
|72
|6649 yards
|71.6
|126
|Blue (New)
|72
|6374 yards
|70.4
|124
|White (Old)
|72
|6283 yards
|69.7
|123
|White (New)
|72
|6010 yards
|68.7
|121
|Gold (Old)
|72
|5718 yards
|67.8
|118
|Gold (New)
|72
|5465 yards
|66.6
|116
|Green (Old)
|72
|4861 yards
|63.3
|109
|Green (New)
|72
|4606 yards
|62.2
|107
Scorecard for South/West Old Green
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|575
|412
|379
|188
|403
|364
|207
|436
|514
|3478
|383
|537
|427
|186
|401
|404
|451
|194
|576
|3559
|7037
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|547
|402
|357
|167
|374
|347
|170
|416
|498
|3278
|358
|517
|410
|167
|382
|380
|430
|174
|553
|3371
|6649
|White M: 69.2/117
|520
|384
|334
|146
|354
|328
|170
|395
|478
|3109
|335
|487
|390
|151
|360
|356
|411
|156
|528
|3174
|6283
|Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 70.2/119
|489
|349
|318
|131
|312
|316
|148
|375
|438
|2876
|317
|440
|317
|117
|343
|332
|376
|138
|462
|2842
|5718
|Green W: 67.1/113
|408
|315
|272
|121
|261
|266
|84
|308
|393
|2428
|295
|348
|258
|106
|290
|286
|337
|101
|412
|2433
|4861
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|7
|1
|13
|17
|5
|11
|4
|10
|16
|8
|2
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, JCB, DC, Diners, UFJ, NICOS, Saison, AMEX, UC, KGA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
