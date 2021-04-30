Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

PGM Minamiichihara Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6955 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6955 yards
White 72 6403 yards
Red 72 5365 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for MinamiIchihara
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 380 369 228 575 432 328 460 191 568 3531 438 316 175 532 348 208 416 446 545 3424 6955
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 347 342 188 509 414 308 394 191 520 3213 419 316 149 511 308 187 372 404 524 3190 6403
Red W: 67.1/113 288 299 133 420 339 279 342 121 487 2708 352 232 105 434 269 146 322 330 467 2657 5365
Handicap 9 15 3 1 7 13 5 17 11 4 10 16 14 2 8 18 6 12
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1994
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, AMEX, Diners, JCB
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

