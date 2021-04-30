PGM Minamiichihara Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6955 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6955 yards
|White
|72
|6403 yards
|Red
|72
|5365 yards
Scorecard for MinamiIchihara
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|380
|369
|228
|575
|432
|328
|460
|191
|568
|3531
|438
|316
|175
|532
|348
|208
|416
|446
|545
|3424
|6955
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|347
|342
|188
|509
|414
|308
|394
|191
|520
|3213
|419
|316
|149
|511
|308
|187
|372
|404
|524
|3190
|6403
|Red W: 67.1/113
|288
|299
|133
|420
|339
|279
|342
|121
|487
|2708
|352
|232
|105
|434
|269
|146
|322
|330
|467
|2657
|5365
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|1
|7
|13
|5
|17
|11
|4
|10
|16
|14
|2
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, AMEX, Diners, JCB
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout