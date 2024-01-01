Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Chiba Isumi Golf Club - East/South Course

0
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6973 yards
Slope 130
Rating 73.3
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black (Old) 72 6973 yards 73.3 130
Black (New) 72 6713 yards 72.0 129
Blue (Old) 72 6589 yards 71.5 127
Blue (New) 72 6337 yards 70.3 126
White (New) 72 6244 yards 69.8 124
White (New) 72 5991 yards 68.6 123
Gold (Old) 72 5765 yards 68.2 121
Gold (New) 72 5511 yards 67.0 119
Green (Old) 72 4897 yards 63.6 112
Green (New) 72 4617 yards 62.3 109
Scorecard for East/South Old Green
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 374 381 191 421 415 206 512 444 551 3495 575 412 379 188 403 364 207 436 514 3478 6973
Blue M: 70.7/121 354 356 174 398 396 188 482 428 535 3311 547 402 357 167 374 347 170 416 498 3278 6589
White M: 69.2/117 333 337 153 374 371 172 460 416 519 3135 520 384 334 146 354 328 170 395 478 3109 6244
Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 70.2/119 317 304 137 338 346 154 432 389 472 2889 489 349 318 131 312 316 148 375 438 2876 5765
Green W: 67.1/113 285 287 107 288 279 119 371 328 405 2469 408 315 272 121 261 266 84 308 393 2428 4897
Handicap 9 3 15 7 1 13 17 11 5 10 4 16 8 2 14 18 12 6
Par 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 5 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Year Built 1979
Greens Bent Grass

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, JCB, DC, Diners, UFJ, NICOS, Saison, AMEX, UC, KGA
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Restaurant

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Be the first to leave a review

