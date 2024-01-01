Chiba Isumi Golf Club - East/South Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6973 yards
Slope 130
Rating 73.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black (Old)
|72
|6973 yards
|73.3
|130
|Black (New)
|72
|6713 yards
|72.0
|129
|Blue (Old)
|72
|6589 yards
|71.5
|127
|Blue (New)
|72
|6337 yards
|70.3
|126
|White (New)
|72
|6244 yards
|69.8
|124
|White (New)
|72
|5991 yards
|68.6
|123
|Gold (Old)
|72
|5765 yards
|68.2
|121
|Gold (New)
|72
|5511 yards
|67.0
|119
|Green (Old)
|72
|4897 yards
|63.6
|112
|Green (New)
|72
|4617 yards
|62.3
|109
Scorecard for East/South Old Green
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|374
|381
|191
|421
|415
|206
|512
|444
|551
|3495
|575
|412
|379
|188
|403
|364
|207
|436
|514
|3478
|6973
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|354
|356
|174
|398
|396
|188
|482
|428
|535
|3311
|547
|402
|357
|167
|374
|347
|170
|416
|498
|3278
|6589
|White M: 69.2/117
|333
|337
|153
|374
|371
|172
|460
|416
|519
|3135
|520
|384
|334
|146
|354
|328
|170
|395
|478
|3109
|6244
|Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 70.2/119
|317
|304
|137
|338
|346
|154
|432
|389
|472
|2889
|489
|349
|318
|131
|312
|316
|148
|375
|438
|2876
|5765
|Green W: 67.1/113
|285
|287
|107
|288
|279
|119
|371
|328
|405
|2469
|408
|315
|272
|121
|261
|266
|84
|308
|393
|2428
|4897
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|7
|1
|13
|17
|11
|5
|10
|4
|16
|8
|2
|14
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1979
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, JCB, DC, Diners, UFJ, NICOS, Saison, AMEX, UC, KGA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout