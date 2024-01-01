Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Chiba Isumi Golf Club - West/East Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7054 yards
Slope 129
Rating 73.4
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black (Old) 72 7054 yards 73.4 129
Black (New) 72 6727 yards 71.8 127
Blue (Old) 72 6682 yards 71.7 126
Blue (New) 72 6361 yards 70.1 124
White (Old) 72 6309 yards 69.9 123
White (New) 72 5989 yards 68.3 121
Gold (Old) 72 5731 yards 67.8 118
Gold (New) 72 5424 yards 66.2 115
Green (Old) 72 4902 yards 63.5 110
Green (New) 72 4627 yards 62.1 107
Scorecard for West/East Old Green
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 383 537 427 186 401 404 451 194 576 3559 374 381 191 421 415 206 512 444 551 3495 7054
Blue M: 73.1/123 358 517 410 167 382 380 430 174 553 3371 354 356 174 398 396 188 482 428 535 3311 6682
White M: 70.7/121 335 487 390 151 360 356 411 156 528 3174 333 337 153 374 371 172 460 416 519 3135 6309
Gold M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 317 440 317 117 343 332 376 138 462 2842 317 304 137 338 346 154 432 389 472 2889 5731
Green W: 67.1/113 295 348 258 106 290 286 337 101 412 2433 285 287 107 288 279 119 371 328 405 2469 4902
Handicap 4 10 16 8 2 14 18 6 12 9 3 15 7 1 13 17 11 5
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 5 36 72

Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, JCB, DC, Diners, UFJ, NICOS, Saison, AMEX, UC, KGA
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Restaurant

Lockers, Locker Rooms

