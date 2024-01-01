Chiba Isumi Golf Club - West/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7054 yards
Slope 129
Rating 73.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black (Old)
|72
|7054 yards
|73.4
|129
|Black (New)
|72
|6727 yards
|71.8
|127
|Blue (Old)
|72
|6682 yards
|71.7
|126
|Blue (New)
|72
|6361 yards
|70.1
|124
|White (Old)
|72
|6309 yards
|69.9
|123
|White (New)
|72
|5989 yards
|68.3
|121
|Gold (Old)
|72
|5731 yards
|67.8
|118
|Gold (New)
|72
|5424 yards
|66.2
|115
|Green (Old)
|72
|4902 yards
|63.5
|110
|Green (New)
|72
|4627 yards
|62.1
|107
Scorecard for West/East Old Green
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|383
|537
|427
|186
|401
|404
|451
|194
|576
|3559
|374
|381
|191
|421
|415
|206
|512
|444
|551
|3495
|7054
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|358
|517
|410
|167
|382
|380
|430
|174
|553
|3371
|354
|356
|174
|398
|396
|188
|482
|428
|535
|3311
|6682
|White M: 70.7/121
|335
|487
|390
|151
|360
|356
|411
|156
|528
|3174
|333
|337
|153
|374
|371
|172
|460
|416
|519
|3135
|6309
|Gold M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|317
|440
|317
|117
|343
|332
|376
|138
|462
|2842
|317
|304
|137
|338
|346
|154
|432
|389
|472
|2889
|5731
|Green W: 67.1/113
|295
|348
|258
|106
|290
|286
|337
|101
|412
|2433
|285
|287
|107
|288
|279
|119
|371
|328
|405
|2469
|4902
|Handicap
|4
|10
|16
|8
|2
|14
|18
|6
|12
|9
|3
|15
|7
|1
|13
|17
|11
|5
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, JCB, DC, Diners, UFJ, NICOS, Saison, AMEX, UC, KGA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout