Jiangsu Double Mountain Golf Club - B/C Course
About
Holes 9
Type
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7257 yards
Slope 133
Rating 75.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|7257 yards
|75.5
|133
|Blue
|72
|6726 yards
|72.7
|128
|White
|72
|6216 yards
|70.6
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5614 yards
|72.4
|123
Scorecard for B/C
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Gold M: 75.5/133
|446
|460
|218
|501
|419
|188
|431
|463
|563
|3689
|7257
|Blue M: 72.7/128
|412
|430
|198
|470
|390
|155
|392
|433
|531
|3411
|6726
|White M: 70.6/121
|372
|405
|180
|435
|369
|128
|356
|387
|480
|3112
|6216
|Red W: 72.4/123
|335
|368
|163
|408
|341
|108
|318
|348
|423
|2812
|5614
|Handicap
|12
|2
|6
|18
|4
|16
|14
|10
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Fairways Tastalum Grass
Greens Tifdwarf Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Conference Facilities, Locker Rooms
Reviews
