Jiangsu Double Mountain Golf Club - B/C Course

About

Holes 9
Type
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7257 yards
Slope 133
Rating 75.5
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 7257 yards 75.5 133
Blue 72 6726 yards 72.7 128
White 72 6216 yards 70.6 121
Red (W) 72 5614 yards 72.4 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for B/C
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Gold M: 75.5/133 446 460 218 501 419 188 431 463 563 3689 7257
Blue M: 72.7/128 412 430 198 470 390 155 392 433 531 3411 6726
White M: 70.6/121 372 405 180 435 369 128 356 387 480 3112 6216
Red W: 72.4/123 335 368 163 408 341 108 318 348 423 2812 5614
Handicap 12 2 6 18 4 16 14 10 8
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Fairways Tastalum Grass
Greens Tifdwarf Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Conference Facilities, Locker Rooms
Nearby Courses
1440x350.jpg
Jiangsu Double Mountain Golf Club - A/C Course
Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu
0.0
0
Write Review
1440x350.jpg
Jiangsu Double Mountain Golf Club - A/B Course
Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu
0.0
0
Write Review
1440x350.jpg
Jiangyin Yangtze International Country Club
Jiangyin, Jiangsu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
