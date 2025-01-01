Jiangsu Double Mountain Golf Club - A/C Course
About
Holes 9
Type
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7313 yards
Slope 136
Rating 75.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|7313 yards
|75.7
|136
|Blue
|72
|6811 yards
|73.2
|130
|White
|72
|6385 yards
|71.2
|125
|Red (W)
|72
|5739 yards
|73.0
|125
Scorecard for A/C
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Gold M: 75.7/136
|449
|582
|404
|470
|437
|196
|545
|200
|462
|3745
|7313
|Blue M: 73.2/130
|421
|557
|380
|447
|405
|152
|516
|184
|434
|3496
|6811
|White M: 71.2/125
|380
|537
|370
|425
|391
|137
|490
|165
|386
|3281
|6385
|Red W: 73.0/125
|341
|471
|345
|367
|357
|118
|436
|144
|358
|2937
|5739
|Handicap
|13
|5
|15
|1
|11
|17
|7
|9
|3
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Fairways Tastalum Grass
Greens Tifdwarf Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Conference Facilities, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout