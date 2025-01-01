Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Saddle & Cycle Club

About

Holes 4
Type Private
Style Executive
Par 12
Length 248 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Pink 12 248 yards
Blue 12 240 yards

Course Details

Year Built 2026
Architect David Zinkand (2026)

Practice/Instruction

Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Club attire should reflect the tradition, respect, and high standards of the Saddle. Members and guests are expected to dress appropriately and elegantly, in keeping with the family-friendly environment of the Club.
Nearby Courses
Sydney R. Marovitz GC
View Tee Times
Sydney R. Marovitz Golf Course
Chicago, Illinois
Municipal
4.2439742695
366
Write Review
Robert A. Black GC
View Tee Times
Robert A. Black Golf Club
Chicago, Illinois
Public
4.358949552
209
Write Review
Bryn Mawr CC
Bryn Mawr Country Club
Lincolnwood, Illinois
Private
5.0
1
Write Review
Billy Caldwell GC
View Tee Times
Billy Caldwell Golf Course
Chicago, Illinois
Public
4.160843011
317
Write Review
Evanston GC
Evanston Golf Club
Skokie, Illinois
Private
5.0
1
Write Review
Canal Shores GC
View Tee Times
The Evans at Canal Shores
Evanston, Illinois
Public
4.0144102867
430
Write Review
Edgebrook GC
View Tee Times
Edgebrook Golf Course
Chicago, Illinois
Public
3.6972083749
345
Write Review
Weber Park GC
View Tee Times
Weber Park Golf Course
Skokie, Illinois
Public
4.0833333333
7
Write Review
Ridgemoor CC
Ridgemoor Country Club
Chicago, Illinois
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Westmoreland CC: #13
Westmoreland Country Club
Wilmette, Illinois
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tam O' Shanter GC
View Tee Times
Tam O' Shanter Golf Course
Niles, Illinois
Public/Municipal
4.6353733413
335
Write Review
Douglas Park GC
Douglas Park Golf Course
Chicago, Illinois
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf Packages
Geneva National Golf Club - Palmer & Player

Geneva National Golf Experience Package

FROM $167 (USD)
LAKE GENEVA, WI | Enjoy 4 nights’ accommodations at Geneva National Resort & Club and 3 rounds of golf at Geneva National Golf Club - Palmer, Player, & Trevino Courses.
SentryWorld Golf Course

SentryWorld Stay & Play Package

FROM $347 (USD)
STEVENS POINT, WI | Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The Inn at SentryWorld and 2 rounds of golf at SentryWorld Golf Course (site of the 2023 U.S. Senior Open).
Whistling Straits Golf Course

Destination Kohler - Champions' Trail Golf Package

FROM $617 (USD)
KOHLER, WI | Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at The American Club or the Inn at Woodlake and 3 rounds of golf at Blackwolf Run (River or Meadow Valleys Course) and Whistling Straits (Straits or Irish Course)
Blackwolf Run Golf Course

Destination Kohler - To Dye Four Golf Package

FROM $557 (USD)
KOHLER, WI | Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The American Club or the Inn on Woodlake and 4 rounds of golf at Blackwolf Run (River & Meadow Valley Courses) and Whistling Straits (Straits & Irish Courses).
Angels Crossing Golf Course, Hole 17

SW Michigan Golf Around Package

FROM $127 (USD)
GRAND RAPIDS/KALAMAZOO | Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at Quality Inn – Battle Creek and 3 rounds of golf at The Medalist Golf Club, Angel’s Crossing Golf Club, and The Grande Golf Club.
Course Layout
