Saddle & Cycle Club
About
Holes 4
Type Private
Style Executive
Par 12
Length 248 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Pink
|12
|248 yards
|Blue
|12
|240 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2026
Architect David Zinkand (2026)
Practice/Instruction
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Club attire should reflect the tradition, respect, and high standards of the Saddle. Members and guests are expected to dress appropriately and elegantly, in keeping with the family-friendly environment of the Club.
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
