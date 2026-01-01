Spy Ring Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 36
Length 3105 yards
Slope 108
Rating 32.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Master
|36
|3105 yards
|32.6
|108
|Mid
|36
|2834 yards
|31.0
|98
|Forward
|36
|2323 yards
|32.2
|104
Scorecard for Spy Ring Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 65.2/108 W: 70.8/122
|340
|360
|520
|370
|185
|330
|145
|340
|515
|3105
|6210
|Blue/White M: 63.5/103
|340
|360
|520
|370
|185
|330
|145
|340
|515
|3105
|5939
|White M: 62.0/98 W: 67.2/116
|315
|330
|485
|320
|170
|299
|130
|310
|475
|2834
|5668
|White/Red W: 65.8/110
|315
|330
|485
|320
|170
|299
|130
|310
|475
|2834
|5157
|Red M: 60.4/91 W: 64.4/104
|264
|268
|399
|255
|132
|258
|97
|264
|386
|2323
|4646
|Handicap
|15
|9
|1
|3
|7
|11
|17
|5
|13
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2024
Golf Season Year round
Architect Tyler Rae (2024)
Practice/Instruction
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, MasterCard
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire is requested
Course Layout