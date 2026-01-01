Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Spy Ring Golf Club

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 36
Length 3105 yards
Slope 108
Rating 32.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Master 36 3105 yards 32.6 108
Mid 36 2834 yards 31.0 98
Forward 36 2323 yards 32.2 104
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Spy Ring Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 65.2/108 W: 70.8/122 340 360 520 370 185 330 145 340 515 3105 6210
Blue/White M: 63.5/103 340 360 520 370 185 330 145 340 515 3105 5939
White M: 62.0/98 W: 67.2/116 315 330 485 320 170 299 130 310 475 2834 5668
White/Red W: 65.8/110 315 330 485 320 170 299 130 310 475 2834 5157
Red M: 60.4/91 W: 64.4/104 264 268 399 255 132 258 97 264 386 2323 4646
Handicap 15 9 1 3 7 11 17 5 13
Par 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2024
Golf Season Year round
Architect Tyler Rae (2024)

Practice/Instruction

Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, MasterCard
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire is requested
Reviews

