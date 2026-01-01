Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
E&H Lynch Links Golf Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Executive
Par 30
Length 1664 yards
Slope 96
Rating 31.3
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 30 1664 yards 31.3 96
Ladies (W) 30 1664 yards 32.7 98
Scorecard for Lynch Links
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 31.3/96 286 287 170 103 116 330 132 115 125 1664 1664
Ladies W: 32.7/98 286 287 170 103 116 330 132 115 125 1664 1664
Handicap 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Par 4 4 3 3 3 4 3 3 3 30 30

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire
Reviews

