E&H Lynch Links Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Executive
Par 30
Length 1664 yards
Slope 96
Rating 31.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|30
|1664 yards
|31.3
|96
|Ladies (W)
|30
|1664 yards
|32.7
|98
Scorecard for Lynch Links
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 31.3/96
|286
|287
|170
|103
|116
|330
|132
|115
|125
|1664
|1664
|Ladies W: 32.7/98
|286
|287
|170
|103
|116
|330
|132
|115
|125
|1664
|1664
|Handicap
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|30
|30
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire
