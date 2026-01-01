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Omaha Beach Memorial Golf Club - Churchill Course

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Omaha Beach Mémorial Golf Club - Churchill
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About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A

The Churchill Course is a feast for the eyes, offering breathtaking views over the town of Bayeux and the surrounding countryside. This layout presents a true golfing challenge, where every shot requires careful thought — from the drive to the final putt. You will undoubtedly remember the vistas from holes 2 and 3, the technical demands of holes 4 and 5, and the tee shots on holes 6 and 9.

The round then continues across holes 10 to 18 of the Patton course, leading players into the heart of the Norman bocage. Here, trees line the fairways, natural hedgerows frame approaches to the greens, and each hole blends seamlessly with the local terrain. More sheltered from the wind than the upper section, this stretch emphasizes strategy and consistency.

Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built 2006
Golf Season Year round. High season: 7/1 - 8/31

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Locker Rooms
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