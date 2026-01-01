Omaha Beach Memorial Golf Club - Churchill Course

The Churchill Course is a feast for the eyes, offering breathtaking views over the town of Bayeux and the surrounding countryside. This layout presents a true golfing challenge, where every shot requires careful thought — from the drive to the final putt. You will undoubtedly remember the vistas from holes 2 and 3, the technical demands of holes 4 and 5, and the tee shots on holes 6 and 9.

The round then continues across holes 10 to 18 of the Patton course, leading players into the heart of the Norman bocage. Here, trees line the fairways, natural hedgerows frame approaches to the greens, and each hole blends seamlessly with the local terrain. More sheltered from the wind than the upper section, this stretch emphasizes strategy and consistency.