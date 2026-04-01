Omaha Beach Memorial Golf Club - Eisenhower Course

A unique 18-hole course combining the Patton and De Gaulle layouts. The Eisenhower Championship takes you into the heart of the Norman countryside, offering peace and tranquility for players teeing off from the forward tees. Doglegs and well-protected greens provide a genuine challenge in a wooded and soothing setting.

The setting of the 15th green is spectacular. Designed by architect Yves Bureau and perched at the edge of the cliff, it overlooks the town of Port-en-Bessin and its boats. It offers panoramic views of the artificial harbor of Arromanches and the Longues-sur-Mer gun batteries — enduring remnants of the D-Day landings.