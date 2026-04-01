Omaha Beach Memorial Golf Club - Eisenhower Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
A unique 18-hole course combining the Patton and De Gaulle layouts. The Eisenhower Championship takes you into the heart of the Norman countryside, offering peace and tranquility for players teeing off from the forward tees. Doglegs and well-protected greens provide a genuine challenge in a wooded and soothing setting.
The setting of the 15th green is spectacular. Designed by architect Yves Bureau and perched at the edge of the cliff, it overlooks the town of Port-en-Bessin and its boats. It offers panoramic views of the artificial harbor of Arromanches and the Longues-sur-Mer gun batteries — enduring remnants of the D-Day landings.
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Omaha Beach Mémorial Golf Club - Eisenhower
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Course Details
Year Built 2006
Golf Season Year round. High season: 7/1 - 8/31
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Locker Rooms
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Golf Packages
Royal St George’s Golf Package
FROM $527 (USD)
LONDON| Staying on the scenic east coast of Kent, you will be situated in the perfect position to play 3 past and present Open Championship Courses. After taking on this accomplishing feat, enjoy a more relaxing round at Littlestone. Take in the amazing views of the English Channel at North Foreland and finish the day back at the hotel enjoying exquisite dining. A golf tour to Kent is certainly one to organise!
The Open 2026 Package
Pricing Not Yet Available
ENGLAND | In 2026 the prestigious Open Championship returns to England and the legendary Royal Birkdale, which has hosted the event on ten occasions and become one of the most renowned and challenging venues. Enjoy lodging in the local area, tee times at world-class golf courses on England’s Golf Coast, and tickets to The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.
Course Layout