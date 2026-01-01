Nauka Golf Club - Short Course
About
Holes 9
Type Private/Resort
Style Par-3
Par 27
Length 1017 yards
Slope 87
Rating 27.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|27
|1017 yards
|27.3
|87
|Ladies (W)
|27
|1017 yards
|28.5
|89
Scorecard for Short
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 27.3/87
|122
|96
|82
|164
|110
|98
|104
|99
|142
|1017
|1017
|Ladies W: 28.5/89
|122
|96
|82
|164
|110
|98
|104
|99
|142
|1017
|1017
|Handicap
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built 2025
Golf Season Year round
Architect Tom Fazio (2025)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesSpa
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsTennis
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