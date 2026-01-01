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Nauka Golf Club - Short Course

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About

Holes 9
Type Private/Resort
Style Par-3
Par 27
Length 1017 yards
Slope 87
Rating 27.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 27 1017 yards 27.3 87
Ladies (W) 27 1017 yards 28.5 89
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Short
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 27.3/87 122 96 82 164 110 98 104 99 142 1017 1017
Ladies W: 28.5/89 122 96 82 164 110 98 104 99 142 1017 1017
Handicap 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built 2025
Golf Season Year round
Architect Tom Fazio (2025)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Spa

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Tennis
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