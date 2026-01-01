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Natures Villa Golf & Country

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About

Holes 9
Type Private/Resort
Par 29
Length 1561 yards
Slope 94
Rating 30.2
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 29 1561 yards 30.2 94
Ladies (W) 29 1347 yards 32.4 96
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Natures Villa Golf and Country
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 30.2/94 175 134 165 223 204 250 145 123 142 1561 1561
Ladies W: 32.4/96 175 120 100 170 193 250 130 123 86 1347 1347
Handicap 7 6 2 5 1 8 4 9 3
Par 3 3 3 4 3 4 3 3 3 29 29

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
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Golf Packages
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KOHLER, WI | Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at The American Club or the Inn at Woodlake and 3 rounds of golf at Blackwolf Run (River or Meadow Valleys Course) and Whistling Straits (Straits or Irish Course)
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Shanty Creek Stay & Play Package

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BELLAIRE | Enjoy lodging accommodations at Shanty Creek's Lakeview Hotel or Lodge of Cedar River and golf at Shanty Creek - Cedar River, Hawk's Eye, Legend, Schuss, or Summit Courses.
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