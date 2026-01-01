Natures Villa Golf & Country
About
Holes 9
Type Private/Resort
Par 29
Length 1561 yards
Slope 94
Rating 30.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|29
|1561 yards
|30.2
|94
|Ladies (W)
|29
|1347 yards
|32.4
|96
Scorecard for Natures Villa Golf and Country
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 30.2/94
|175
|134
|165
|223
|204
|250
|145
|123
|142
|1561
|1561
|Ladies W: 32.4/96
|175
|120
|100
|170
|193
|250
|130
|123
|86
|1347
|1347
|Handicap
|7
|6
|2
|5
|1
|8
|4
|9
|3
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|29
|29
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
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Golf Packages
Destination Kohler - Champions' Trail Golf Package
FROM $617 (USD)
KOHLER, WI | Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at The American Club or the Inn at Woodlake and 3 rounds of golf at Blackwolf Run (River or Meadow Valleys Course) and Whistling Straits (Straits or Irish Course)
Destination Kohler - To Dye Four Golf Package
FROM $557 (USD)
KOHLER, WI | Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The American Club or the Inn on Woodlake and 4 rounds of golf at Blackwolf Run (River & Meadow Valley Courses) and Whistling Straits (Straits & Irish Courses).
Shanty Creek Stay & Play Package
Click Below
BELLAIRE | Enjoy lodging accommodations at Shanty Creek's Lakeview Hotel or Lodge of Cedar River and golf at Shanty Creek - Cedar River, Hawk's Eye, Legend, Schuss, or Summit Courses.
Course Layout