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JP Memorial Golf Course

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About

Holes 9
Type Public/Resort
Par 32
Length 1999 yards
Slope 112
Rating 31.15
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 32 1999 yards 31.15 112
White 32 1766 yards 30.5 109
Red (W) 32 1677 yards 32.0 110
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for JP Memorial Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 62.3/112 255 220 166 110 212 209 252 285 290 1999 3998
White M: 61.0/109 235 207 139 100 186 185 190 264 260 1766 3532
Red W: 64.0/110 231 165 126 100 186 188 224 227 230 1677 3354
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17
Par 4 3 3 3 3 4 4 4 4 32 64

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Sports

Disc Golf
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Course Layout
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