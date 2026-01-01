JP Memorial Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public/Resort
Par 32
Length 1999 yards
Slope 112
Rating 31.15
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|32
|1999 yards
|31.15
|112
|White
|32
|1766 yards
|30.5
|109
|Red (W)
|32
|1677 yards
|32.0
|110
Scorecard for JP Memorial Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 62.3/112
|255
|220
|166
|110
|212
|209
|252
|285
|290
|1999
|3998
|White M: 61.0/109
|235
|207
|139
|100
|186
|185
|190
|264
|260
|1766
|3532
|Red W: 64.0/110
|231
|165
|126
|100
|186
|188
|224
|227
|230
|1677
|3354
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|32
|64
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available SportsDisc Golf
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Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
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Golf Packages
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Destination Kohler - Champions' Trail Golf Package
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KOHLER, WI | Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at The American Club or the Inn at Woodlake and 3 rounds of golf at Blackwolf Run (River or Meadow Valleys Course) and Whistling Straits (Straits or Irish Course)
Destination Kohler - To Dye Four Golf Package
FROM $557 (USD)
KOHLER, WI | Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The American Club or the Inn on Woodlake and 4 rounds of golf at Blackwolf Run (River & Meadow Valley Courses) and Whistling Straits (Straits & Irish Courses).
Course Layout