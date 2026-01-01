Sand Valley Golf Resort - The Commons
About
Holes 12
Type Resort
Par 45
Length 3417 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|45
|3417 yards
|Middle
|45
|3027 yards
|Forward
|45
|2584 yards
Scorecard for The Commons
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 68.2/113
|452
|167
|325
|370
|97
|362
|298
|151
|320
|2542
|368
|188
|319
|452
|167
|325
|370
|97
|362
|2648
|5190
|Middle M: 67.1/112
|405
|150
|300
|350
|85
|324
|257
|120
|291
|2282
|342
|145
|258
|405
|150
|300
|350
|85
|324
|2359
|4641
|Forward W: 69.0/114
|381
|130
|287
|314
|78
|259
|213
|91
|255
|2008
|269
|109
|198
|381
|130
|287
|314
|78
|259
|2025
|4033
|Handicap
|11
|7
|5
|3
|9
|1
|8
|12
|10
|2
|4
|6
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|34
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|34
|68
Course Details
Year Built 2026
Golf Season Year round
Architect Jimmy Craig (2026)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes, for medical reasons only
Caddies Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
LodgingLodging Available
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Golf Packages
Destination Kohler - Champions' Trail Golf Package
FROM $617 (USD)
KOHLER, WI | Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at The American Club or the Inn at Woodlake and 3 rounds of golf at Blackwolf Run (River or Meadow Valleys Course) and Whistling Straits (Straits or Irish Course)
Destination Kohler - To Dye Four Golf Package
FROM $557 (USD)
KOHLER, WI | Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The American Club or the Inn on Woodlake and 4 rounds of golf at Blackwolf Run (River & Meadow Valley Courses) and Whistling Straits (Straits & Irish Courses).
Shanty Creek Stay & Play Package
Click Below
BELLAIRE | Enjoy lodging accommodations at Shanty Creek's Lakeview Hotel or Lodge of Cedar River and golf at Shanty Creek - Cedar River, Hawk's Eye, Legend, Schuss, or Summit Courses.
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Course Layout