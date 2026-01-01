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Sand Valley Golf Resort - The Commons

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About

Holes 12
Type Resort
Par 45
Length 3417 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 45 3417 yards
Middle 45 3027 yards
Forward 45 2584 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for The Commons
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 68.2/113 452 167 325 370 97 362 298 151 320 2542 368 188 319 452 167 325 370 97 362 2648 5190
Middle M: 67.1/112 405 150 300 350 85 324 257 120 291 2282 342 145 258 405 150 300 350 85 324 2359 4641
Forward W: 69.0/114 381 130 287 314 78 259 213 91 255 2008 269 109 198 381 130 287 314 78 259 2025 4033
Handicap 11 7 5 3 9 1 8 12 10 2 4 6 13 14 15 16 17 18
Par 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 34 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 34 68

Course Details

Year Built 2026
Golf Season Year round
Architect Jimmy Craig (2026)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes, for medical reasons only
Caddies Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Lodging

Lodging Available
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