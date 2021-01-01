Nekoosa , Wisconsin

Sand Valley has burst onto the Midwest scene in short order, becoming Mike Keiser's inland answer to Bandon Dunes. Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw built the original Sand Valley course in 2017 and followed up in 2018 with the Sandbox, a 17-hole short course. Later in summer 2018, David McLay Kidd's Mammoth Dunes became a favorite of many, riding a…