Home / Courses / World / USA / Wisconsin

Nekoosa Golf Guide

Nekoosa Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Nekoosa

Nekoosa Golf Resorts

  • Sand Valley Golf Resort: #12
    Sand Valley
    Nekoosa , Wisconsin
    Sand Valley has burst onto the Midwest scene in short order, becoming Mike Keiser's inland answer to Bandon Dunes. Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw built the original Sand Valley course in 2017 and followed up in 2018 with the Sandbox, a 17-hole short course. Later in summer 2018, David McLay Kidd's Mammoth Dunes became a favorite of many, riding a…
  • The Lakes at Lake Arrowhead GC: #15
    Lodges of the Lakes
    Nekoosa, Wisconsin
    The Lodges of the Lakes was Nekoosa’s original golf resort before the nearby Sand Valley Golf Resort burst onto the national scene in 2017. Located 35 miles north of the Wisconsin Dells, the Lodges of the Lakes offers golf-course accommodations and 36 holes on the semiprivate, member-owned Pines and Lakes courses. The 300-acre Lake Arrowhead is…

See Also

Travel Deals

Articles, Galleries & Videos

Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me