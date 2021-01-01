Nekoosa Golf Guide
Nekoosa Golf Courses
-
Nekoosa, WisconsinResort4.941176470621
-
Nekoosa, WisconsinResort4.859247058826
-
Nekoosa, WisconsinResort4.14705882358
-
Nekoosa, WisconsinSemi-Private4.8518510
-
Nekoosa, WisconsinSemi-Private3.54
Golf Courses Near Nekoosa
-
Wisconsin Rapids, WisconsinPublic4.450817647134
-
Wisconsin Rapids, WisconsinPublic3.01
-
Wisconsin Rapids, WisconsinPrivate3.421552941221
-
Friendship, WisconsinSemi-Private0.00
-
Wisconsin Rapids, WisconsinPublic0.00
-
Arkdale, WisconsinResort3.142988235370
-
Stevens Point, WisconsinPublic4.58823529415
-
Wautoma, WisconsinPublic2.01
-
Stevens Point, WisconsinPrivate4.55558333334
-
Stevens Point, WisconsinPublic4.926470588214
Nekoosa Golf Resorts
-
Nekoosa , WisconsinSand Valley has burst onto the Midwest scene in short order, becoming Mike Keiser's inland answer to Bandon Dunes. Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw built the original Sand Valley course in 2017 and followed up in 2018 with the Sandbox, a 17-hole short course. Later in summer 2018, David McLay Kidd's Mammoth Dunes became a favorite of many, riding a…
-
Nekoosa, WisconsinThe Lodges of the Lakes was Nekoosa’s original golf resort before the nearby Sand Valley Golf Resort burst onto the national scene in 2017. Located 35 miles north of the Wisconsin Dells, the Lodges of the Lakes offers golf-course accommodations and 36 holes on the semiprivate, member-owned Pines and Lakes courses. The 300-acre Lake Arrowhead is…
See Also
-
579 courses | 10474 reviews
-
4 courses | 56 reviews
-
1 course | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 70 reviews
-
0 courses | 0 reviews
-
0 courses | 0 reviews
-
3 courses | 23 reviews
-
1 course | 9 reviews
-
0 courses | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 0 reviews
Travel Deals
Articles, Galleries & Videos
-
-
Video
-
-
-
-
-
Articles
-