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Newport National Golf Club - Vineyard Course

324 Mitchells Ln, Middletown, Rhode Island 02842, Newport County
(401) 848-9690
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Newport National GC - Vineyard: Aerial
Aerial view from Vineyard Course at Newport National Golf Club. Newport National Golf Club

About

Holes 9
Par 36
Length 3259 yds
Rating 40.2
Slope 135
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
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Course scorecard and layout

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Credit Cards Accepted
Metal Spikes
Fivesomes Allowed
Walking Allowed
Dress code Newport National Golf Club does not allow jeans, tee shirts, tank tops, swimwear, cutoffs, warm up suits, sweat pants and hard spikes.
Year Built 2026
Fairways Bent Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect(s) Arthur Hills (2026) Steve Forrest & Associates (2026) Shawn Smith (2026)
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Featured Content
Newport National golf course - no. 1
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Public Newport National a gem of a championship test in Rhode Island

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