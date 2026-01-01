Newport National Golf Club - Vineyard Course
About
Holes 9
Par 36
Length 3259 yds
Rating 40.2
Slope 135
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Course Details
Rentals & Services
Golf Carts
Caddies
Golf Clubs
Practice & Instruction
Driving Range
Teaching Pro
Pitching & Chipping Area
Putting Green
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted
Metal Spikes
Fivesomes Allowed
Walking Allowed
Dress code Newport National Golf Club does not allow jeans, tee shirts, tank tops, swimwear, cutoffs, warm up suits, sweat pants and hard spikes.
Year Built 2026
Fairways Bent Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect(s) Arthur Hills (2026) Steve Forrest & Associates (2026) Shawn Smith (2026)
Annual
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