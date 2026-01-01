Terras da Comporta - Torre Course
About
Holes 18
Par 72
Length 7296 yds
Rating 75.3
Slope 141
Type Resort
Style Links
Course Details
Rentals & Services
Golf Carts
Practice & Instruction
Driving Range
Golf School Academy Yes - "Dunas Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro
Pitching & Chipping Area
Putting Green
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & Beverage
Restaurant
Available Facilities
Lounge
Conference Facilities
Available Activities
Riding
Year Built 2025
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Architect(s) Sergio Garcia (2025)
Annual
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
Be the first to leave a review
Nearby Courses
Palmela, Península de Setúbal
Resort
Quinta do Conde, Seixal
Semi-Private
4.0 out of 5 stars
1
Golf Packages
SO/ Sotogrande Stay & Play Package
FROM $257 (USD)
CADIZ| Enjoy up to 10 nights’ accommodations at SO/ Sotogrande Spa And Golf Resort Hotel and up to 7 rounds of golf at your choice of Alcaidesa – Links Course, San Roque – Old Course, La Reserva Golf Course, Almenara Golf Course, and Real Club Valderrama.
Anantara Villa Padierna Stay & Play Package
FROM $347 (USD)
MALAGA| Enjoy up to 10 nights’ accommodations at Anantara Villa Padierna and up to 7 rounds of golf at your choice of San Roque – Old Course, Finca Cortesin Golf Club,La Reserva Golf Course,Alcaidesa – Links Course,Marbella Golf Club,Los Naranjos Golf Course, and La Zagaleta Golf Course.
The Westin La Quinta Golf Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package
FROM $227 (USD)
MALAGA | Enjoy up to 10 nights’ accommodations at The Westin La Quinta Golf Resort & Spa and up to 7 rounds of golf at your choice of La Quinta Golf Course, La Zagaleta New Course, Finca Cortesin Golf Club, and Los Naranjos Golf Course.
El Fuerte Marbella Stay & Play Package
FROM $347 (USD)
MALAGA| Enjoy up to 10 nights’ accommodations at El Fuerte Marbella and up to 7 rounds of golf at your choice of The Old Course at San Roque, Marbella Club Golf Course, La Zagaleta - New Course, Finca Cortesin Golf Club, Los Naranjos Golf Course, La Reserva Club - Sotogrande, and Alcaidesa Links Golf Course.