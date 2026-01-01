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Terras da Comporta - Torre Course

7570-788, Carvalhal Village, Setubal, Portugal
+351 (269) 096-583
Course Website
Terras da Comporta - Torre
A view from Torre Course at Terras da Comporta. Terras da Comporta
Terras da Comporta - Torre
A view of a well protected green at Torre Course from Terras da Comporta. Terras da Comporta

About

Holes 18
Par 72
Length 7296 yds
Rating 75.3
Slope 141
Type Resort
Style Links
Course Layout
Tees
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Course scorecard and layout

Course Details

Rentals & Services

Golf Carts

Practice & Instruction

Driving Range
Golf School Academy Yes - "Dunas Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro
Pitching & Chipping Area
Putting Green

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge
Conference Facilities

Available Activities

Riding
Year Built 2025
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Architect(s) Sergio Garcia (2025)
Annual
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Golf Packages
Alcaidesa – Links Course

SO/ Sotogrande Stay & Play Package

FROM $257 (USD)
CADIZ| Enjoy up to 10 nights’ accommodations at SO/ Sotogrande Spa And Golf Resort Hotel and up to 7 rounds of golf at your choice of Alcaidesa – Links Course, San Roque – Old Course, La Reserva Golf Course, Almenara Golf Course, and Real Club Valderrama.
Anantara Villa Padierna Golf Course

Anantara Villa Padierna Stay & Play Package

FROM $347 (USD)
MALAGA| Enjoy up to 10 nights’ accommodations at Anantara Villa Padierna and up to 7 rounds of golf at your choice of San Roque – Old Course, Finca Cortesin Golf Club,La Reserva Golf Course,Alcaidesa – Links Course,Marbella Golf Club,Los Naranjos Golf Course, and La Zagaleta Golf Course.
La Quinta Golf Course

The Westin La Quinta Golf Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package

FROM $227 (USD)
MALAGA | Enjoy up to 10 nights’ accommodations at The Westin La Quinta Golf Resort & Spa and up to 7 rounds of golf at your choice of La Quinta Golf Course, La Zagaleta New Course, Finca Cortesin Golf Club, and Los Naranjos Golf Course.
La Zagaleta Golf Course

El Fuerte Marbella Stay & Play Package

FROM $347 (USD)
MALAGA| Enjoy up to 10 nights’ accommodations at El Fuerte Marbella and up to 7 rounds of golf at your choice of The Old Course at San Roque, Marbella Club Golf Course, La Zagaleta - New Course, Finca Cortesin Golf Club, Los Naranjos Golf Course, La Reserva Club - Sotogrande, and Alcaidesa Links Golf Course.

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