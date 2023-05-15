Major championship venues: Future sites for the U.S. Open golf tournament
The United States Golf Association is making a bold push in scheduling future U.S. Opens with its new philosophy in naming "anchor sites".
The USGA broke the mold in the 1990s by adding more public-access and municipal courses back into the mix. Two of those courses were nearly brand new upon announcement, Chambers Bay and Erin Hills. Both of those super munies are on the outside looking in thanks to the USGA's shift in priorities. The USGA recently announced they are creating a second home in Pinehurst and plan to bring more U.S. Opens to Pinehurst No. 2. Part of that announcement was a commitment to Pinehurst for numerous events through 2047.
In August 2021, the USGA declared Oakmont Country Club its second "anchor site" for its flagship championship. The Pittsburgh area classic will host the event in 2025, 2034, 2042 and 2049. At the same time, the USGA also announced that it will bring the U.S. Open back to Merion Golf Club's East Course in 2030 to mark the 100th anniversary of Bobby Jones completing his Grand Slam there. The Philadelphia-area gem will also host the 2050 U.S. Open.
Pebble Beach has also been granted anchor status, landing U.S. Opens in 2027, 2032, 2037 and 2044. With the calendar filling up, often a decade in advance, competition to land America's national championship has never been more fierce.
Future sites for the U.S. Open
2023 U.S. Open
North Course at Los Angeles Country Club
Los Angeles, Calif.
Architect(s): George C. Thomas, Gil Hanse
Private
Past years: None
2024 U.S. Open
Pinehurst No. 2
Pinehurst, N.C.
Architect(s): Donald Ross, Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw
Resort
Past years: 1999, 2005, 2014
2025 U.S. Open
Oakmont Country Club
Oakmont, Penn.
Architect(s): H.C. Fownes
Private
Past years: 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016
2026 U.S. Open
Shinnecock Hills Golf Club
Southampton, N.Y.
Architects: Willie Dunn, C.B. Macdonald, Seth Raynor, William Flynn
Private
Past years: 1896, 1986, 1995, 2004, 2018
2027 U.S. Open
Pebble Beach Golf Links
Architect(s): Jack Neville
Resort
Past years: 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019
2028 U.S. Open
Winged Foot Golf Club - West Course
Architect: A.W. Tillinghast
Private
Past years: 1929, 1959, 1974, 1984, 2006, 2020
2029 U.S. Open
Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, N.C.
Architect(s): Donald Ross, Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw
Resort
Past years: 1999, 2005, 2014
2030 U.S. Open
Merion Golf Club (East), Ardmore, Penn.
Architect(s): Hugh Wilson, William Flynn, Howard Toomey, Gil Hanse
Private
Past years: 1934, 1950, 1971, 1981, 2013
2032 U.S. Open
Pebble Beach Golf Links
Architect(s): Jack Neville
Resort
Past years: 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019
2033 U.S. Open
Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Penn.
Architect(s): H.C. Fownes
Private
Past years: 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016, 2025
2034 U.S. Open
Oakland Hills Country Club (South), Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
Architect: Donald Ross
Private
Past years: 1924, 1937, 1951, 1961, 1985, 1996
2035 U.S. Open
Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, N.C.
Architect(s): Donald Ross, Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw
Resort
Past years: 1999, 2005, 2014, 2024
2037 U.S. Open
Pebble Beach Golf Links
Architect(s): Jack Neville
Resort
Past years: 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019, 2032
2041 U.S. Open
Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, N.C.
Architect(s): Donald Ross, Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw
Resort
Past years: 1999, 2005, 2014
2042 U.S. Open
Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Penn.
Architect(s): H.C. Fownes
Private
Past years: 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016, 2025, 2034
2044 U.S. Open
Pebble Beach Golf Links
Architect(s): Jack Neville
Resort
Past years: 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019, 2027, 2032, 2037
2047 U.S. Open
Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, N.C.
Architect(s): Donald Ross, Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw
Resort
Past years: 1999, 2005, 2014
2049 U.S. Open
Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Penn.
Architect(s): H.C. Fownes
Private
Past years: 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016, 2025, 2034, 2042
2050 U.S. Open
Merion Golf Club (East), Ardmore, Penn.
Architect(s): Hugh Wilson, William Flynn, Howard Toomey, Gil Hanse
Private
Past years: 1934, 1950, 1971, 1981, 2013, 2030
2051 U.S. Open
Oakland Hills Country Club (South), Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
Architect: Donald Ross
Private
Past years: 1924, 1937, 1951, 1961, 1985, 1996, 2034
The par-3 7th hole at Los Angeles Country Club North, site of the 2017 Walker Cup and 2023 U.S. Open. Getty Images
The U.S. Open returns to Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2019. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
Winged Foot's West Course is one of America's greatest tests of championship golf. As such, it's one of the most sought-after private clubs to play as a non-member. Getty Images
-
Torrey Pines hosted an epic 2008 U.S. Open, which was the 14th major championship won by Tiger Woods. Brandon Tucker/Golf Advisor
Prior to the 2014 U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open, architects Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw turned back the clock at Donald Ross's Pinehurst No. 2, returning waste areas and wire grass instead of rough and implementing single-row irrigation. Getty Images
Infamously difficult Oakmont Country Club near Pittsburgh is a favorite of the USGA for the U.S. Open. Fred Vulch/Getty Images
Pebble Beach will host the 2027 U.S. Open. Matt Ginella/Golf Advisor
Merion Golf Club's East Course will host the 2030 and 2050 U.S. Opens. Fred Vuich/USGA Museum
View of the par-4 10th and 11th holes at Oakland Hills South following the completion of the restoration by Gil Hanse. Laurence Lambrecht/© LC Lambrecht 2021