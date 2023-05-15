Major championship venues: Future sites for the U.S. Open golf tournament

The United States Golf Association is making a bold push in scheduling future U.S. Opens with its new philosophy in naming "anchor sites".

The USGA broke the mold in the 1990s by adding more public-access and municipal courses back into the mix. Two of those courses were nearly brand new upon announcement, Chambers Bay and Erin Hills. Both of those super munies are on the outside looking in thanks to the USGA's shift in priorities. The USGA recently announced they are creating a second home in Pinehurst and plan to bring more U.S. Opens to Pinehurst No. 2. Part of that announcement was a commitment to Pinehurst for numerous events through 2047.

In August 2021, the USGA declared Oakmont Country Club its second "anchor site" for its flagship championship. The Pittsburgh area classic will host the event in 2025, 2034, 2042 and 2049. At the same time, the USGA also announced that it will bring the U.S. Open back to Merion Golf Club's East Course in 2030 to mark the 100th anniversary of Bobby Jones completing his Grand Slam there. The Philadelphia-area gem will also host the 2050 U.S. Open.

Pebble Beach has also been granted anchor status, landing U.S. Opens in 2027, 2032, 2037 and 2044. With the calendar filling up, often a decade in advance, competition to land America's national championship has never been more fierce.

Future sites for the U.S. Open

2023 U.S. Open

North Course at Los Angeles Country Club

Los Angeles, Calif.

Architect(s): George C. Thomas, Gil Hanse

Private

Past years: None

2024 U.S. Open

Pinehurst No. 2

Pinehurst, N.C.

Architect(s): Donald Ross, Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw

Resort

Past years: 1999, 2005, 2014

2025 U.S. Open

Oakmont Country Club

Oakmont, Penn.

Architect(s): H.C. Fownes

Private

Past years: 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016

2026 U.S. Open

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club

Southampton, N.Y.

Architects: Willie Dunn, C.B. Macdonald, Seth Raynor, William Flynn

Private

Past years: 1896, 1986, 1995, 2004, 2018

2027 U.S. Open

Pebble Beach Golf Links

Architect(s): Jack Neville

Resort

Past years: 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019

2028 U.S. Open

Winged Foot Golf Club - West Course

Architect: A.W. Tillinghast

Private

Past years: 1929, 1959, 1974, 1984, 2006, 2020

2029 U.S. Open

Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, N.C.

Architect(s): Donald Ross, Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw

Resort

Past years: 1999, 2005, 2014

2030 U.S. Open

Merion Golf Club (East), Ardmore, Penn.

Architect(s): Hugh Wilson, William Flynn, Howard Toomey, Gil Hanse

Private

Past years: 1934, 1950, 1971, 1981, 2013

2032 U.S. Open

Pebble Beach Golf Links

Architect(s): Jack Neville

Resort

Past years: 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019

2033 U.S. Open

Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Penn.

Architect(s): H.C. Fownes

Private

Past years: 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016, 2025

2034 U.S. Open

Oakland Hills Country Club (South), Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

Architect: Donald Ross

Private

Past years: 1924, 1937, 1951, 1961, 1985, 1996

2035 U.S. Open

Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, N.C.

Architect(s): Donald Ross, Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw

Resort

Past years: 1999, 2005, 2014, 2024

2037 U.S. Open

Pebble Beach Golf Links

Architect(s): Jack Neville

Resort

Past years: 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019, 2032

2041 U.S. Open

Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, N.C.

Architect(s): Donald Ross, Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw

Resort

Past years: 1999, 2005, 2014

2042 U.S. Open

Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Penn.

Architect(s): H.C. Fownes

Private

Past years: 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016, 2025, 2034

2044 U.S. Open

Pebble Beach Golf Links

Architect(s): Jack Neville

Resort

Past years: 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019, 2027, 2032, 2037

2047 U.S. Open

Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, N.C.

Architect(s): Donald Ross, Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw

Resort

Past years: 1999, 2005, 2014

2049 U.S. Open

Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Penn.

Architect(s): H.C. Fownes

Private

Past years: 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016, 2025, 2034, 2042

2050 U.S. Open

Merion Golf Club (East), Ardmore, Penn.

Architect(s): Hugh Wilson, William Flynn, Howard Toomey, Gil Hanse

Private

Past years: 1934, 1950, 1971, 1981, 2013, 2030

2051 U.S. Open

Oakland Hills Country Club (South), Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

Architect: Donald Ross

Private

Past years: 1924, 1937, 1951, 1961, 1985, 1996, 2034