Major championship venues: Future sites for the U.S. Open golf tournament

Los Angeles Country Club North Course - No. 7
0 of 9
Los Angeles Country Club North Course - No. 7
The par-3 7th hole at Los Angeles Country Club North, site of the 2017 Walker Cup and 2023 U.S. Open. Getty Images
Pebble Beach Golf Links - hole 17
1 of 9
Pebble Beach Golf Links - hole 17
The U.S. Open returns to Pebble Beach Golf Links in 2019. Jason Scott Deegan/Golf Advisor
West Course at Winged Foot
2 of 9
West Course at Winged Foot
Winged Foot's West Course is one of America's greatest tests of championship golf. As such, it's one of the most sought-after private clubs to play as a non-member. Getty Images
The South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego - No. 13
3 of 9
The South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego - No. 13
Torrey Pines hosted an epic 2008 U.S. Open, which was the 14th major championship won by Tiger Woods. Brandon Tucker/Golf Advisor
Pinehurst No. 2 - 5th hole
4 of 9
Pinehurst No. 2 - 5th hole
Prior to the 2014 U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open, architects Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw turned back the clock at Donald Ross's Pinehurst No. 2, returning waste areas and wire grass instead of rough and implementing single-row irrigation. Getty Images
Oakmont Country Club - No. 12
5 of 9
Oakmont Country Club - No. 12
Infamously difficult Oakmont Country Club near Pittsburgh is a favorite of the USGA for the U.S. Open. Fred Vulch/Getty Images
Pebble Beach Golf Links - No. 8
6 of 9
Pebble Beach Golf Links - No. 8
Pebble Beach will host the 2027 U.S. Open. Matt Ginella/Golf Advisor
Merion Golf Club East Course hole 16
7 of 9
Merion Golf Club East Course hole 16
Merion Golf Club's East Course will host the 2030 and 2050 U.S. Opens. Fred Vuich/USGA Museum
Oakland Hills South - No. 10 & 11
8 of 9
Oakland Hills South - No. 10 & 11
View of the par-4 10th and 11th holes at Oakland Hills South following the completion of the restoration by Gil Hanse. Laurence Lambrecht/© LC Lambrecht 2021
9 Images

Major championship venues: Future sites for the U.S. Open golf tournament

America's national golf championship is finding permanent homes at several key anchor sites, including Pinehurst, Pebble Beach and more.

Share

The United States Golf Association is making a bold push in scheduling future U.S. Opens with its new philosophy in naming "anchor sites".

The USGA broke the mold in the 1990s by adding more public-access and municipal courses back into the mix. Two of those courses were nearly brand new upon announcement, Chambers Bay and Erin Hills. Both of those super munies are on the outside looking in thanks to the USGA's shift in priorities. The USGA recently announced they are creating a second home in Pinehurst and plan to bring more U.S. Opens to Pinehurst No. 2. Part of that announcement was a commitment to Pinehurst for numerous events through 2047.

In August 2021, the USGA declared Oakmont Country Club its second "anchor site" for its flagship championship. The Pittsburgh area classic will host the event in 2025, 2034, 2042 and 2049. At the same time, the USGA also announced that it will bring the U.S. Open back to Merion Golf Club's East Course in 2030 to mark the 100th anniversary of Bobby Jones completing his Grand Slam there. The Philadelphia-area gem will also host the 2050 U.S. Open.

Pebble Beach has also been granted anchor status, landing U.S. Opens in 2027, 2032, 2037 and 2044. With the calendar filling up, often a decade in advance, competition to land America's national championship has never been more fierce.

Merion GC
Articles
Major championship venues: Future sites for the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament

Future sites for the U.S. Open

2023 U.S. Open

North Course at Los Angeles Country Club
Los Angeles, Calif.
Architect(s): George C. Thomas, Gil Hanse
Private
Past years: None

2024 U.S. Open

Pinehurst No. 2
Pinehurst, N.C.
Architect(s): Donald Ross, Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw
Resort
Past years: 1999, 2005, 2014

2025 U.S. Open

Oakmont Country Club
Oakmont, Penn.
Architect(s): H.C. Fownes
Private
Past years: 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016

2026 U.S. Open

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club
Southampton, N.Y.
Architects: Willie Dunn, C.B. Macdonald, Seth Raynor, William Flynn
Private
Past years: 1896, 1986, 1995, 2004, 2018

2027 U.S. Open

Pebble Beach Golf Links
Architect(s): Jack Neville
Resort
Past years: 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019

2028 U.S. Open

Winged Foot Golf Club - West Course
Architect: A.W. Tillinghast
Private
Past years: 1929, 1959, 1974, 1984, 2006, 2020

2029 U.S. Open

Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, N.C.
Architect(s): Donald Ross, Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw
Resort
Past years: 1999, 2005, 2014

2030 U.S. Open

Merion Golf Club (East), Ardmore, Penn.
Architect(s): Hugh Wilson, William Flynn, Howard Toomey, Gil Hanse
Private
Past years: 1934, 1950, 1971, 1981, 2013

2032 U.S. Open

Pebble Beach Golf Links
Architect(s): Jack Neville
Resort
Past years: 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019

2033 U.S. Open

Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Penn.
Architect(s): H.C. Fownes
Private
Past years: 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016, 2025

2034 U.S. Open

Oakland Hills Country Club (South), Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
Architect: Donald Ross
Private
Past years: 1924, 1937, 1951, 1961, 1985, 1996

2035 U.S. Open

Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, N.C.
Architect(s): Donald Ross, Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw
Resort
Past years: 1999, 2005, 2014, 2024

2037 U.S. Open

Pebble Beach Golf Links
Architect(s): Jack Neville
Resort
Past years: 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019, 2032

2041 U.S. Open

Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, N.C.
Architect(s): Donald Ross, Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw
Resort
Past years: 1999, 2005, 2014

2042 U.S. Open

Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Penn.
Architect(s): H.C. Fownes
Private
Past years: 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016, 2025, 2034

2044 U.S. Open

Pebble Beach Golf Links
Architect(s): Jack Neville
Resort
Past years: 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, 2019, 2027, 2032, 2037

2047 U.S. Open

Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, N.C.
Architect(s): Donald Ross, Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw
Resort
Past years: 1999, 2005, 2014

2049 U.S. Open

Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Penn.
Architect(s): H.C. Fownes
Private
Past years: 1927, 1935, 1953, 1962, 1973, 1983, 1994, 2007, 2016, 2025, 2034, 2042

2050 U.S. Open

Merion Golf Club (East), Ardmore, Penn.
Architect(s): Hugh Wilson, William Flynn, Howard Toomey, Gil Hanse
Private
Past years: 1934, 1950, 1971, 1981, 2013, 2030

2051 U.S. Open

Oakland Hills Country Club (South), Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
Architect: Donald Ross
Private
Past years: 1924, 1937, 1951, 1961, 1985, 1996, 2034

EventsGolfPass News
GolfPass Staff

Related Links

Olympic Club - Lake golf course - hole 3
Articles
Top 20 golf architects who most influenced the majors
Jason Scott Deegan looks at the twenty golf course architects who have influenced major championship venues, from Augusta National to the U.S. Open, the most.
9 Min Read
By Jason Scott Deegan
Bandon Dunes golf course
Articles
The Top 10 'Bucket List' courses in North America
Recently, I perused a list of the top 100 golf courses in the U.S. and decided to craft my own "bucket list" of the top 10 American courses I'd like to see before I've played my final round.
5 Min Read
By Matt Adams
Sentimental rounds at Pebble Beach
Articles
How you can play Pebble Beach Golf Links
It doesn't necessarily have to cost thousands of dollars to play Pebble Beach. Mike Bailey breaks down ways to book a tee time at perhaps North America's most iconic golf course.
4 Min Read
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey
Pebble Beach Golf Links
Articles
The six U.S. Open venues you can play and how to get a tee time
There was a time when practically every U.S. Open venue was an exclusive, private club. These days, "America's Open" has never been more open. Here are the six host courses open to the public, with tips on the best ways to secure a tee time.
5 Min Read
By Brandon Tucker
Latest Popular Content
Ravenwood GC - 16th
Articles
4 Min Read
Choice Destinations: The best value courses in and around Rochester, N.Y.
May 14, 2023
Rochester - the host of the 2023 PGA Championship - features a deep stable of public courses for all budgets.
By GolfPass Staff
Harbour Town Golf Links - No. 4
Articles
5 Min Read
Hilton Head's 10 best courses
April 6, 2023
Mike Bailey is no stranger to Hilton Head Island-Bluffton and ranks his favorite courses to play.
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
Tim Gavrich
By Mike Bailey, Tim Gavrich
TPC Colorado 13
Articles
2 Min Read
The 10 longest golf holes in the U.S.
April 7, 2023
These monster golf holes play more than 700 yards from the tips. Tee it high and let it fly!
By Jason Scott Deegan
OluKai golf shoes
Articles
2 Min Read
Reviewing the new OluKai golf shoes
March 8, 2023
The new OluKai golf shoe might be the game's most versatile shoe, boasting a collapsible heel, which provides a comfortable, sandal-like component that's true to the brand.
By Jason Scott Deegan
RSR
Featured
Red Sky Ranch
Nestled in the heart of the Colorado Rockies, Red Sky Golf Club’s Tom Fazio and Greg Norman courses are consistently ranked at the top of their class. Both courses feature dramatic mountain views from greens surrounded by aspen forests, wildflower meadows and sage covered hills. Guests at Beaver Creek and Vail Resort’s lodging properties enjoy coveted access to the courses of Red Sky Golf Club.
Kilo Tango apparel rack
Articles
5 Min Read
7 up-and-coming women's golf apparel brands
February 20, 2023
You might not have heard of these brands, but they're leaving their mark.
Libby Gilliland head shot
By Libby Gilliland
Golf custom tees
Articles
3 Min Read
Golf's newest collectable: custom logoed tees
February 23, 2023
Are golf tees too common an item to be worth adding to your golf collection?
By Jason Scott Deegan
Read More
Now Reading
Major championship venues: Future sites for the U.S. Open golf tournament
Search Near Me