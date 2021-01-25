Oak Hill Country Club - No. 9
Oak Hill Country Club - No. 9
The 9th hole at Oak Hill Country Club's East Course, which will host the 2023 PGA Championship. Getty Images
Southern Hills Country Club - Golf Course Scenics
Southern Hills Country Club - Golf Course Scenics
A sunrise aerial view of the clubhouse, clocktower and practice greens at Southern Hills Country Club. Shane Bevel/Getty Images
Ocean Course at Kiawah Island - No. 3
Ocean Course at Kiawah Island - No. 3
Rory McIlroy won the 2012 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, which will host the event once again in 2021. Courtesy of Kiawah Island
TPC Harding Park
TPC Harding Park
TPC Harding Park, a former World Golf Championship and Presidents Cup host, will host the 2020 PGA Championship. Courtesy of TPC Network
2017 PGA Championship
2017 PGA Championship
The 2017 PGA Championship was held for the first time at Quail Hollow Country Club. Getty Images
Aronimink Golf Club - No. 8
Aronimink Golf Club - No. 8
Aronimink hosted the 2011 AT&T National and will be added to the PGA Championship rota in 2027. Getty Images
Tour Louisville's Valhalla Golf Club, host of the 2014 PGA Championship
Tour Louisville's Valhalla Golf Club, host of the 2014 PGA Championship
Valhalla Golf Club, designed by Jack Nicklaus, will host the 2024 PGA Championship. Getty Images

Major venues: Future sites for the PGA Championship

By Brandon Tucker
January 25, 2021

Updated 1/25/2021

The PGA Championship has traditionally been the last of the four major championships on the golf season calendar. But that changed in 2019, when it moved to the month of May. The move pushed the Players Championship back to March, its original spot on the PGA Tour calendar. All the changes are a chain reaction related to golf in the Olympics, as well as considerations for the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup.

In 2020, the PGA Championship at Harding Park was postponed until August because of the ongoing pandemic, but the calendar has reverted back to normal.

The PGA Championship has been staged on more venues than any of the four majors, and in its early days, went to remote resorts like French Lick and Shawnee Inn that are too logistically challenging to host a modern major. Future venues for the PGA Championship include recent U.S. Open sites.

The move to May brought more southern golf courses into play, including top venues in Florida, Texas, Arizona and Oklahoma.

Update (1/25/2021): The PGA of America has selected Southern Hills Country Club to replace Trump Bedminster in 2022. Southern Hills is fresh off a restoration and renovation by Gil Hanse. The Perry Maxwell design is considered a classic test of golf and arguably his best work. The 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will serve as a nice tune-up for the main event the following year.

For now, here is what we know about confirmed sites for the PGA Championship.

Confirmed future sites for the PGA Championship

2021

Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

Kiawah, S.C.
Architect: Pete Dye
Resort
May 20-23

2022

Southern Hills Country Club
Tulsa, Oklahoma
*Replaces Trump Bedminster
May 16-22, 2022

2023

East Course at Oak Hill Country Club

Pittsford, N.Y.
Architects: Donald Ross, Robert Trent Jones Sr.
Private

2024

Valhalla Golf Club

Louisville, Ky.
Architect: Jack Nicklaus

2025

Quail Hollow Golf Club

Charlotte, N.C.
Architect: Tom Fazio

2026

Aronimink Golf Club

Newtown Square, Pa.
Architect: Donald Ross, Robert Trent Jones Sr., Gil Hanse

2027

Panther Creek
Frisco, Texas
Architect: Gil Hanse

2028

Olympic Club

San Francisco, Calif.
Architect: Willie Watson, Robert Trent Jones Sr.

Harding Park: #18
Articles
2 Min Read
16 PGA Championship courses you can play
Famous layouts and some hidden gems are part of the championship's storied history.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

2029

Lower course at Baltusrol

Springfield, N.J.
Architects: A. W. Tillinghast (1922), Robert Trent Jones, Sr. (1952)
Private

2030

TBD

2031

Blue Course at Congressional Country Club
Bethesda, Md.
Architects: Devereux Emmet, Robert Trent Jones Sr.
Private

2034

Panther Creek
Frisco, Texas
Architect: Gil Hanse

**** Editor's Note: Southern Hills has been promised either the 2025 or 2030 PGA Championship. ****

Events
Brandon Tucker
Brandon Tucker is the Sr. Managing Editor for Golf Advisor. Prior to the launch of Golf Advisor in 2014, he was the managing editor for Golf Channel Digital's Courses & Travel. To date, his golf travels have taken him to over two dozen countries and nearly 600 golf courses worldwide. While he's played some of the most prestigious courses in the world, Tucker's favorite way to play the game is on a great muni in under three hours. Follow Brandon on Twitter at @BrandonTucker and on Instagram @btuck34.
Related Links
Bethpage Black golf course - hole 15
Galleries
16 Images
PGA Championship venues you can play
You can walk the same fairways the pros have under major championship pressure. Tour the golf courses that have hosted the PGA Championship that are open to the public.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Los Angeles Country Club North Course - No. 7
Galleries
8 Images
Major championship venues: Future sites for the U.S. Open
From Shinnecock Hills to Winged Foot, view the full list of future U.S. Open golf sites as announced by the USGA.
By Brandon Tucker
Royal St. George's Golf Club - dunes on 6
Galleries
6 Images
Future golf course venues for The Open Championship
View future venues in Scotland, England and Northern Ireland that have been awarded The Open by the R&A, golf's top British championship.
By Brandon Tucker
Nearby
Chateau Elan Winery and Resort
Articles
3 Min Read
Best golf packages in Georgia this spring
With the Masters around the corner, here are four resorts in Georgia and surrounding area that are currently offering some great golf packages.
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey
Streamsong Blue
Articles
7 Min Read
10 totally different golf trips to take in Florida
You could, if you wanted to, take a golf vacation each year for the next 10 years and experience something completely different. These ten spots dispel the notion of "typical Florida golf."
Bailey_headshot (1).JPG
By Mike Bailey
Running Y Ranch golf course
Articles
2 Min Read
Top 25 Arnold Palmer golf course designs in the U.S.
You can remember Arnold Palmer by playing one of the king's 300-plus golf course designs around the world. View the Top 25 according to your reviews.
By Brandon Tucker
Sea Pines Resort - Plantation Clubhouse
Articles
3 Min Read
Top 25 U.S. courses rated by Off-course Amenities in 2017
We looked at your ratings and reviews in 2017 to determine which facilities offered the best experience off the golf course.
By Golf Advisor Staff
Sunday River Golf Club - no. 10
Articles
1 Min Read
Best of 2016: Top 25 golf courses in New England
The best courses in New England, according to your ratings, feature a mix of classic Donald Ross courses and spectacular modern designs amongst scenic mountain terrain.
By Brandon Tucker
Bubba Watson - Golf Advisor sweepstakes
Articles
6 Min Read
How often do you feel lucky on the golf course?
Hole-in-ones are obvious, but what are some of the luckiest things that can happen to a golfer at the course? Jason Deegan shares some favorites.
By Jason Scott Deegan
