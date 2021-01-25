Major venues: Future sites for the PGA Championship

Updated 1/25/2021

The PGA Championship has traditionally been the last of the four major championships on the golf season calendar. But that changed in 2019, when it moved to the month of May. The move pushed the Players Championship back to March, its original spot on the PGA Tour calendar. All the changes are a chain reaction related to golf in the Olympics, as well as considerations for the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup.

In 2020, the PGA Championship at Harding Park was postponed until August because of the ongoing pandemic, but the calendar has reverted back to normal.

The PGA Championship has been staged on more venues than any of the four majors, and in its early days, went to remote resorts like French Lick and Shawnee Inn that are too logistically challenging to host a modern major. Future venues for the PGA Championship include recent U.S. Open sites.

The move to May brought more southern golf courses into play, including top venues in Florida, Texas, Arizona and Oklahoma.

Update (1/25/2021): The PGA of America has selected Southern Hills Country Club to replace Trump Bedminster in 2022. Southern Hills is fresh off a restoration and renovation by Gil Hanse. The Perry Maxwell design is considered a classic test of golf and arguably his best work. The 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will serve as a nice tune-up for the main event the following year.

The PGA of America selects Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., to host the 2022 PGA Championship from May 16-22. Excited to return to SHCC for the fifth time. The course offers a tough-but-fair test for the strongest field in golf. pic.twitter.com/Etkh81dC0X — PGA of America (@PGA) January 25, 2021

For now, here is what we know about confirmed sites for the PGA Championship.

Confirmed future sites for the PGA Championship

2021

Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

Kiawah, S.C.

Architect: Pete Dye

Resort

May 20-23

2022

Southern Hills Country Club

Tulsa, Oklahoma

*Replaces Trump Bedminster

May 16-22, 2022

2023

East Course at Oak Hill Country Club

Pittsford, N.Y.

Architects: Donald Ross, Robert Trent Jones Sr.

Private

2024

Valhalla Golf Club

Louisville, Ky.

Architect: Jack Nicklaus

2025

Quail Hollow Golf Club

Charlotte, N.C.

Architect: Tom Fazio

2026

Aronimink Golf Club

Newtown Square, Pa.

Architect: Donald Ross, Robert Trent Jones Sr., Gil Hanse

2027

Panther Creek

Frisco, Texas

Architect: Gil Hanse

2028

Olympic Club

San Francisco, Calif.

Architect: Willie Watson, Robert Trent Jones Sr.

2029

Lower course at Baltusrol

Springfield, N.J.

Architects: A. W. Tillinghast (1922), Robert Trent Jones, Sr. (1952)

Private

2030

TBD

2031

Blue Course at Congressional Country Club

Bethesda, Md.

Architects: Devereux Emmet, Robert Trent Jones Sr.

Private

2034

Panther Creek

Frisco, Texas

Architect: Gil Hanse

**** Editor's Note: Southern Hills has been promised either the 2025 or 2030 PGA Championship. ****

