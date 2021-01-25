Major venues: Future sites for the PGA Championship
The PGA Championship has traditionally been the last of the four major championships on the golf season calendar. But that changed in 2019, when it moved to the month of May. The move pushed the Players Championship back to March, its original spot on the PGA Tour calendar. All the changes are a chain reaction related to golf in the Olympics, as well as considerations for the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup.
In 2020, the PGA Championship at Harding Park was postponed until August because of the ongoing pandemic, but the calendar has reverted back to normal.
The PGA Championship has been staged on more venues than any of the four majors, and in its early days, went to remote resorts like French Lick and Shawnee Inn that are too logistically challenging to host a modern major. Future venues for the PGA Championship include recent U.S. Open sites.
The move to May brought more southern golf courses into play, including top venues in Florida, Texas, Arizona and Oklahoma.
Update (1/25/2021): The PGA of America has selected Southern Hills Country Club to replace Trump Bedminster in 2022. Southern Hills is fresh off a restoration and renovation by Gil Hanse. The Perry Maxwell design is considered a classic test of golf and arguably his best work. The 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will serve as a nice tune-up for the main event the following year.
For now, here is what we know about confirmed sites for the PGA Championship.
Confirmed future sites for the PGA Championship
2021
Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
Kiawah, S.C.
Architect: Pete Dye
Resort
May 20-23
2022
Southern Hills Country Club
Tulsa, Oklahoma
*Replaces Trump Bedminster
May 16-22, 2022
2023
East Course at Oak Hill Country Club
Pittsford, N.Y.
Architects: Donald Ross, Robert Trent Jones Sr.
Private
2024
Valhalla Golf Club
Louisville, Ky.
Architect: Jack Nicklaus
2025
Quail Hollow Golf Club
Charlotte, N.C.
Architect: Tom Fazio
2026
Aronimink Golf Club
Newtown Square, Pa.
Architect: Donald Ross, Robert Trent Jones Sr., Gil Hanse
2027
Panther Creek
Frisco, Texas
Architect: Gil Hanse
2028
Olympic Club
San Francisco, Calif.
Architect: Willie Watson, Robert Trent Jones Sr.
2029
Lower course at Baltusrol
Springfield, N.J.
Architects: A. W. Tillinghast (1922), Robert Trent Jones, Sr. (1952)
Private
2030
TBD
2031
Blue Course at Congressional Country Club
Bethesda, Md.
Architects: Devereux Emmet, Robert Trent Jones Sr.
Private
2034
Panther Creek
Frisco, Texas
Architect: Gil Hanse
**** Editor's Note: Southern Hills has been promised either the 2025 or 2030 PGA Championship. ****
The 9th hole at Oak Hill Country Club's East Course, which will host the 2023 PGA Championship. Getty Images
A sunrise aerial view of the clubhouse, clocktower and practice greens at Southern Hills Country Club. Shane Bevel/Getty Images
Rory McIlroy won the 2012 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, which will host the event once again in 2021. Courtesy of Kiawah Island
TPC Harding Park, a former World Golf Championship and Presidents Cup host, will host the 2020 PGA Championship. Courtesy of TPC Network
The 2017 PGA Championship was held for the first time at Quail Hollow Country Club. Getty Images
Aronimink hosted the 2011 AT&T National and will be added to the PGA Championship rota in 2027. Getty Images
Valhalla Golf Club, designed by Jack Nicklaus, will host the 2024 PGA Championship. Getty Images