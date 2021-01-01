Stay Connected

Enjoy the finest in desert golf and resorts

A dream golf destination in America's southwest, there are many ways to experience spectacular golf here. The Phoenix-Scottsdale mecca boasts 200-plus courses and an array of world-class resorts and spas. Or, experience scenery and seclusion in smaller Tucson. Summer golf can be comfortable too in high-altitude climes like Sedona and Flagstaff. Name your game and Arizona's got a package for you.

FEATURED PACKAGES

Longbow Golf Course - 3rd hole
FROM $167 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Mesa Golf Around Package

MESA | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Courtyard Mesa at Wrigleyville West and 3 rounds of golf at Las Sendas Golf Club, Longbow Golf Club & Ocotillo Golf Club.

Explore Package
Sedona Golf Resort - Hole #4 green
FROM $377 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Best of Sedona Golf Package

SEDONA | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Enchantment Resort and 2 rounds of golf at Sedona Golf Resort & Seven Canyons (Troon Privé).

Explore Package
We-Ko-Pa Golf Club - Cholla Course Hole #2
FROM $167 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

We-Ko-Pa Stay & Play Golf Package

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at We-Ko-Pa Resort & Conference Center and 3 rounds of golf at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club (Cholla or Saguaro Course), Eagle Mountain & Sunridge Canyon.

Explore Package
Oakcreek Country Club - Hole #4 green
FROM $247 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Sedona Golf Around Package

SEDONA | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock and 2 rounds of golf at Oakcreek Country Club & Sedona Golf Resort.

Explore Package
Mountain Shadows - The Short Course - Hole 7
FROM $177 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Mountain Shadows Stay & Play Golf Package

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Mountain Shadows and 3 rounds of golf at Mountain Shadows, Talking Stick (O’Odham or Piipaash Course) & We-Ko-Pa Golf Club (Cholla or Saguaro Course).

Explore Package
Ak-Chin Southern Dunes
FROM $157 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Bet On Great Arizona Golf

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel And Casino and 3 rounds of golf at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes, Whirlwind Golf Club (Cattail Course) & Longbow Golf Club.

Explore Package
Troon North _pinn1_9x6_AA.jpg
FROM $187 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

The Fore Peaks Package

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at a Private Condo or House Rental and 4 rounds of golf at Troon North Golf Club, Eagle Mountain Golf Club, McDowell Mountain Golf Club & The Boulders.

Explore Package
the-phoenician-9.jpg
FROM $197 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

The Phoenician Golf Around Package

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort and 3 rounds of golf at The Phoenician, Westin Kierland & Eagle Mountain.

Explore Package
Quintero Golf Club
FROM $147 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Phoenix Buddies Trip Adventure Package

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort and 4 rounds of golf at Lookout Mountain Golf Club, Quintero, Wickenburg Ranch & The Phoenician.

Explore Package
U_Kierland_8x5.jpg
FROM $187 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Scottsdale North Swing Package

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Westin Kierland Resort & Spa and 3 rounds of golf at Troon North Golf Club, Westin Kierland, and The Boulders.

Explore Package
the-phoenician-11.jpg
FROM $187 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Troon Trio Package

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Westin Kierland Resort & Spa and 3 rounds of golf at Troon North Golf Club - Pinnacle Course, Westin Kierland, and The Phoenician.

Explore Package
Whirlwind 7 devils Claw-2.jpg
FROM $247 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Troon Golf Vacations Phoenix Ironman Package

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Westin Kierland Resort & Spa and 6 rounds of golf at Troon North Golf Club, Whirlwind Golf Club, and Westin Kierland.

Explore Package
Troon North _pinn1_9x6_AA.jpg
FROM $167 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Best Of The Boulders Package

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at The Boulders Resort & Spa and 3 rounds of golf at Troon North Golf Club Pinnacle Course, The Boulders South Course and North Course.

Explore Package
Cattail Course Hole #13 at Whirlwind Golf Club
FROM $137 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Triple Down Package

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Gila River Hotels & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass and 3 rounds of golf at Whirlwind Golf Club - Cattail and Devil's Claw courses, and Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club.

Explore Package
Quintero9thHoleIICredit-QuinteroGolfClub.jpg
FROM $217 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Best of Scottsdale Package

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Four Seasons at Troon North and 3 rounds of golf at Troon North Golf Club, The Boulders Resort and Quintero Golf Club.

Explore Package
the-phoenician-9.jpg
FROM $187 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Scottsdale Golf Around Package

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations in a Private Condo or Home rental and 4 rounds of golf at Troon North Golf Club, Kierland Golf Club, The Phoenician Golf Club and Ak-Chin Southern Dunes.

Explore Package
Lookout Mountain Golf Club
FROM $127 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Phoenix Golf Around Package

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort and 3 rounds of golf at Lookout Mountain Golf Club, Whirlwind Golf Club (Devil’s Claw or Cattail) & Golf Club of Estrella.

Explore Package
Eagle Mountain Golf Club
FROM $197 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Arizona Golf Grind Package

Enjoy 3 nights of accommodations at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort and 4 rounds of golf at the Ocotillo Golf Club, McDowell Mountain, Papago Golf Club and Eagle Mountain Golf Club. Papago, the home of Arizona State University's men's and women's golf team, added a new clubhouse in 2018. It is just two miles from the Sky Harbor airport, making it an ideal starting or ending point for a golf trip. Eagle Mountain and McDowell Mountain are nestled in the foothills and ravines of the McDowell Mountains. Ocotillo offers 27 holes designed by Ted Robinson.

Explore Package
Arizona Grand Golf Resort - Hole #13
FROM $357 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Arizona Grand Stay & Play Package

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Arizona Grand Resort & Spa and 4 rounds of golf at your choice of the following courses: Arizona Grand Golf Course, Las Sendas, Whirlwind, The Raven, Longbow, and Papago.

Explore Package
AZ - Quintero Golf Club.jpg
FROM $177 (USD)
PP/NIGHT

Arizona Golfer's Choice

PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The Springhill Suites – Glendale Sports & Entertainment District and 3 rounds of golf at Wickenburg Ranch Golf Club, Quintero Golf Club, and Verrado Golf Club – Founder’s or Victory Course.

Explore Package

