Enjoy 3 nights of accommodations at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort and 4 rounds of golf at the Ocotillo Golf Club, McDowell Mountain, Papago Golf Club and Eagle Mountain Golf Club. Papago, the home of Arizona State University's men's and women's golf team, added a new clubhouse in 2018. It is just two miles from the Sky Harbor airport, making it an ideal starting or ending point for a golf trip. Eagle Mountain and McDowell Mountain are nestled in the foothills and ravines of the McDowell Mountains. Ocotillo offers 27 holes designed by Ted Robinson.