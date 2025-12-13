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PGA West - The Bunker Bar

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PGA West - The Bunker Bar
PGA West - The Bunker Bar
Hot Deals at PGA West - The Bunker Bar
Tue 9/29

No Hot Deals for this date.

Wed 9/30
$3149
$2800 + $349 fee
Thu 10/1
$3149
$2800 + $349 fee
Fri 10/2
$3849
$3500 + $349 fee
Sat 10/3
$3949
$3600 + $349 fee
Sun 10/4
$4049
$3700 + $349 fee
Mon 10/5

No Hot Deals for this date.

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Rating Index
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5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 4 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
4
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    4.7
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Photos

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
u000001458877
Reviews 29
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Value 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
eOOCXDXPonFN9S2N6val
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
setch
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Nice setup

It’s a great simulator area with simple to use and accurate systems. The bar area is nice and the view is spectacular.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Toro4
Reviews 15
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Pace 5.0

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