PGA West - The Bunker Bar
Hot Deals at PGA West - The Bunker Bar
Tue 9/29
No Hot Deals for this date.
Wed 9/30
Thu 10/1
Fri 10/2
Sat 10/3
Sun 10/4
Mon 10/5
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Annual
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Golfer Photos
Golfer Reviews
Value 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Nice setup
It’s a great simulator area with simple to use and accurate systems. The bar area is nice and the view is spectacular.
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0