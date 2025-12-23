Bahama Golf

We got a hot deal and we're able to rent the bay for 2 hours. After some simple instruction and a little time on the simulators range we were off to Scotland to play a round.

I have never used a simulator before and it took a little getting used to, but the instant feedback for the miss shots was great. Have validation to the poor strikes and where they were made. I was able to also distance my clubs again, after getting back into the sport after a five year break.

We were able to putt during the round with a give me circle of 10'.

After it was all said and done, we did sign up for a membership to the facility, with the summer heat coming it will give us a good place to play on the days that outdoors is not.

There is a remodel going on, it didn't effect play at all, and my only suggestive comment was the lack of a "clubhouse/19th hole". It would have been nice to be able to get a small something to eat or drink. They are in the process of putting in a section to offer golf equipment and supplies, and I hope that it will include small snacks and drinks.

The staff was awesome. They were very inviting, knowledgeable and attentive to questions. It is one of the primary reasons we joined, I golf to enjoy myself and they provide an atmosphere that achieves that.