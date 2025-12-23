Bahama Golf

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Rating Index
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4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars, based on 9 reviews
77.8%
Recommend
9
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    4.1
  • Value
    3.9
  • Layout
    4.1
  • Friendliness
    4.1
  • Pace
    4.4
  • Amenities
    3.1

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
mtgrizzlies
Reviews 25
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Indoor fun

We've played a few indoor facilities and Bahama has been the best. So many courses to play. The surprising part was the putting, it added a little extra to the experience.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 4.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 3.0
Default User Avatar
u314164491604
Reviews 30
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
eagleboo
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Played
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 2.0
Value 2.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 3.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
eagleboo
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Played
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 2.0
Value 1.0
Layout 3.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 3.0
Amenities 3.0
Default User Avatar
u314164143388
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Cool simulator spot

First time at this place was a pleasant experience. It's definitely a simulator place for a real golfer and not just people looking to chill though. There is a nice relaxed environment as well. Each Bay seemed to have its own couch and seated area to accommodate up to four people. The simulators were excellent. The heating space was great! + Aside from the first Bay next to the windows that was affected by the light, the picture quality on all the other bays was excellent. The customization of what you can do for practice on their simulators is incredible. You can create a green to work on your short game or hit the range. The impact zone pictures takes was probably the best. Takeaway being able to get that immediate feedback on why shots did not go straight is a big help. Anyone looking to escape the heat for a fun round of virtual golf or looking to get some more in-depth practice time. Would have a great experience here

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 4.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 3.0
Default User Avatar
u000003793106
Reviews 18
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Great facility, and course selection

We got a hot deal and we're able to rent the bay for 2 hours. After some simple instruction and a little time on the simulators range we were off to Scotland to play a round.

I have never used a simulator before and it took a little getting used to, but the instant feedback for the miss shots was great. Have validation to the poor strikes and where they were made. I was able to also distance my clubs again, after getting back into the sport after a five year break.

We were able to putt during the round with a give me circle of 10'.

After it was all said and done, we did sign up for a membership to the facility, with the summer heat coming it will give us a good place to play on the days that outdoors is not.

There is a remodel going on, it didn't effect play at all, and my only suggestive comment was the lack of a "clubhouse/19th hole". It would have been nice to be able to get a small something to eat or drink. They are in the process of putting in a section to offer golf equipment and supplies, and I hope that it will include small snacks and drinks.

The staff was awesome. They were very inviting, knowledgeable and attentive to questions. It is one of the primary reasons we joined, I golf to enjoy myself and they provide an atmosphere that achieves that.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 3.0
Default User Avatar
bruinboy30
T O P 1000
Reviews 68
Handicap 0-4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Bahama Mama

Went to BG today first time ever, very friendly staff & nice facility. Bays are large & offer wide range of options from driving range mode & option to play any of 100,000 course they have on hand. I chose to play Harbor Town Links I enjoyed the playing aspect of the game, something was missing I couldn’t put my finger on it until after the fact. I just truly enjoy playing golf outside in fresh air & natural course conditions. This place is great if you are looking to get started playing the game or have a group of friends who aren’t really golfers. I imagine there is a fun social vibe on weekends & with large parties. They offer memberships to play more frequently & have a members only lounge in the back to enjoy sports or other events. They also offer club repair & re-gripping of clubs. It’s a fun place if you’re in a time crunch to play a full 18 holes on a regulation course.

Top 1000 Contributor
First Time Playing
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 3.0
Default User Avatar
u258878086
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Value 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Default User Avatar
samm562
Reviews 3
Recommended
Played

Excellent indoor sim for these hot I.E summers.

Was in the area and came in to check out bahamah golf. Walked in was greeted by the friendy staff and they proceeded to let my know the info on the place and showed me around. Luckily had my bag in the back of my car was able to check out the simulator a bit and was impressed. The place in clean, friendly, private and perfect to get some practice in or play one of your favorites. Give it a go and come check em out. You won't regret it!

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 4.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 4.0

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