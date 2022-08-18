Anytime Indoor Golf
Golfer Reviews
Best indoor golf place in valley area
Best indoor gold experience - calm / cool / no disruption. Ton of great golf courses available. Strongly recommend!
Best indoor golf in Valley area
Nice location / calm / all the best courses and highly recommend!
It can be what so ever you need it to be
Awesome place to get your swing work in. It allows for you to get a better visual and understanding of your swing. At the same time gives you the confidence to finally make those adjustments you've wanted or needed to make but always feel unsure of trying out on the course. The young man working there is great,. He's friendly and will talk with as much or as little as you'd like. Helps make the whole experience comfortable and extremely productive.
Impressive alternative to real course
I had the first time of the day (8am) and the simulator was ready to go so there was no delays. Zach, the owner was personable and provides a good product, running through E6 software with all the courses you could think of.
I would come back again and bring friends as there are drinks, places to lounge and golf channel or other sports while you’re not hitting. It’s also a good afternoon activity in the desert.
Indoor Golf simulator
Excellent place to experience different courses in a climate controlled setting.