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Anytime Indoor Golf

Anytime Indoor Golf
A view from Anytime Indoor Golf.
Anytime Indoor Golf
A view from Anytime Indoor Golf.
Anytime Indoor Golf
A view from Anytime Indoor Golf.
Anytime Indoor Golf
Anytime Indoor Golf
Anytime Indoor Golf
A view from Anytime Indoor Golf.
Anytime Indoor Golf
A view from Anytime Indoor Golf.
Anytime Indoor Golf
A view from Anytime Indoor Golf.
Anytime Indoor Golf
A view from Anytime Indoor Golf.
Anytime Indoor Golf
A view from Anytime Indoor Golf.
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Rating Index
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4.4
4.4 out of 5 stars, based on 7 reviews
85.7%
Recommend
7
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    4.4
  • Value
    4.4
  • Layout
    4.4
  • Friendliness
    4.4
  • Pace
    4.4
  • Amenities
    3.7

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
lvockler
Reviews 26
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Played
First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
u465000076
Reviews 2
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Best indoor golf place in valley area

Best indoor gold experience - calm / cool / no disruption. Ton of great golf courses available. Strongly recommend!

First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Walked
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Difficulty 3.0
Default User Avatar
u465000076
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Best indoor golf in Valley area

Nice location / calm / all the best courses and highly recommend!

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
MJAsada42
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

It can be what so ever you need it to be

Awesome place to get your swing work in. It allows for you to get a better visual and understanding of your swing. At the same time gives you the confidence to finally make those adjustments you've wanted or needed to make but always feel unsure of trying out on the course. The young man working there is great,. He's friendly and will talk with as much or as little as you'd like. Helps make the whole experience comfortable and extremely productive.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 3.0
Default User Avatar
dlhaines99
Reviews 6
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Impressive alternative to real course

I had the first time of the day (8am) and the simulator was ready to go so there was no delays. Zach, the owner was personable and provides a good product, running through E6 software with all the courses you could think of.

I would come back again and bring friends as there are drinks, places to lounge and golf channel or other sports while you’re not hitting. It’s also a good afternoon activity in the desert.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
lef24
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
uQNVM6651QN
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Indoor Golf simulator

Excellent place to experience different courses in a climate controlled setting.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 2.0

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