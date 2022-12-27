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Olympic Golf Zone

Olympic Golf Zone
Olympic Golf Zone
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Rating Index
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2.0
2.0 out of 5 stars, based on 8 reviews
25.0%
Recommend
8
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    1.8
  • Value
    2.0
  • Layout
    2.0
  • Friendliness
    2.3
  • Pace
    2.3
  • Amenities
    2.4

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
kook92683
Reviews 18
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Played
First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 2.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
kook92683
Reviews 18
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Played

Whatever

Nothing special. Can barely see the screens and they tried to charge us extra as well as cut our time short

First Time Playing
2.0
2.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 2.0
Pace 2.0
Amenities 4.0
Default User Avatar
u314159283347
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
Recommended
Played

Great Place but Does Not Accept Golf Now Bookings

Totally recommend this place!!! It was fantastic. Showed up and played a full 18 on the simulator in 45 minutes. They NO Longer accept golf now bookings though. The guest service attendant cut me a deal though and I will be back. Hopefully golf now will refund my booking so I’m not paying twice. Only negative were the balls on the simulator. Hopefully they will replace them soon.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Yonghwanshin
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Twice a year
Played

Don't pay with Golf Now here. We are no longer taking reservations with Golf Now.

Don't pay with Golf Now here. We are no longer taking reservations with Golf Now.

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
freshbrewed
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Played

they do not honor golfnow deals

1-4 people $30/person

3 people showed up and they said “golfnow” mistake to write 1-4 people.

1 person only deal $30

other prople have to pay regular price $50/hr

Previously Played
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
iversonwings
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 3.0
Value 4.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 4.0
Default User Avatar
u314160326294
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Played

Charged Twice $$$

After booking and charged by GolfNow X4 players, confirming at the OGZ counter and playing an hour we were informed OGZ has no contract with GolfNow? Again - showed them my confirmation / I already payed - this turned into a hassle... I provided my CC (payed again) assured that GolfNow would refund my online charges? My final review is pending my GolfNow refund!

Regards,

Randy

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Pace 1.0
Default User Avatar
rschirmer58
Reviews 25
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Played

It's not a golf course!!!!

It is a bar with batting cages and a golf simulator. It takes big ones or tatal desperation for Gofnow to put this on their site.

First Time Playing
Used cart
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0

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