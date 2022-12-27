Olympic Golf Zone
Golfer Reviews
Great Place but Does Not Accept Golf Now Bookings
Totally recommend this place!!! It was fantastic. Showed up and played a full 18 on the simulator in 45 minutes. They NO Longer accept golf now bookings though. The guest service attendant cut me a deal though and I will be back. Hopefully golf now will refund my booking so I’m not paying twice. Only negative were the balls on the simulator. Hopefully they will replace them soon.
Don't pay with Golf Now here. We are no longer taking reservations with Golf Now.
Don't pay with Golf Now here. We are no longer taking reservations with Golf Now.
they do not honor golfnow deals
1-4 people $30/person
3 people showed up and they said “golfnow” mistake to write 1-4 people.
1 person only deal $30
other prople have to pay regular price $50/hr
Charged Twice $$$
After booking and charged by GolfNow X4 players, confirming at the OGZ counter and playing an hour we were informed OGZ has no contract with GolfNow? Again - showed them my confirmation / I already payed - this turned into a hassle... I provided my CC (payed again) assured that GolfNow would refund my online charges? My final review is pending my GolfNow refund!
Regards,
Randy
It's not a golf course!!!!
It is a bar with batting cages and a golf simulator. It takes big ones or tatal desperation for Gofnow to put this on their site.