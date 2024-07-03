Birdies n Brews

Place looked cool, guy was friendly enough. Made a reservation here on GolfNow but when I showed up they had nothing on file for my reservation, so they had already booked the bay that I reserved. Have to include the employee (or owner I’m not sure) felt really bad and sent me my money back via Venmo right away. But it’s raining today and I thought ahead to book this, so there’s no where else to go now to swing. Bummer but I guess it’s another reason to get my own launch monitor and mini fridge.