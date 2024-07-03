Birdies n Brews
Annual
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
Golfer Photos
Golfer Reviews
Great service…Easy access
Easy access to bring your clubs and service was phenomenal. Def going back.
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Don’t book here on this app
Place looked cool, guy was friendly enough. Made a reservation here on GolfNow but when I showed up they had nothing on file for my reservation, so they had already booked the bay that I reserved. Have to include the employee (or owner I’m not sure) felt really bad and sent me my money back via Venmo right away. But it’s raining today and I thought ahead to book this, so there’s no where else to go now to swing. Bummer but I guess it’s another reason to get my own launch monitor and mini fridge.
Friendliness 5.0