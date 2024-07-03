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Birdies n Brews

Birdies n Brews
A view from Birdies n Brews.
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Rating Index
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3.7
3.7 out of 5 stars, based on 3 reviews
66.7%
Recommend
3
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Photos

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
Joel6733263
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Great service…Easy access

Easy access to bring your clubs and service was phenomenal. Def going back.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u314160341930
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Played

Don’t book here on this app

Place looked cool, guy was friendly enough. Made a reservation here on GolfNow but when I showed up they had nothing on file for my reservation, so they had already booked the bay that I reserved. Have to include the employee (or owner I’m not sure) felt really bad and sent me my money back via Venmo right away. But it’s raining today and I thought ahead to book this, so there’s no where else to go now to swing. Bummer but I guess it’s another reason to get my own launch monitor and mini fridge.

1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Friendliness 5.0
Default User Avatar
ird123
Reviews 27
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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