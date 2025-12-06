No Bogeys Golf

My family and I attended a National Trackman contest at this location. Giant signs and printouts outlining that there was a $1000 prize for the closest to the hole at that location! My son on but was called the next day by the owner Kyle crying that his wife put out the contest paperwork and wasn’t supposed to!

He guilted my son into that he couldn’t use the credit he won for clubs only grips and rentals. We have tried to call them 2 dozen times and they have refused to help my son! They should be ashamed and please understand that I hate writing reviews and this is too much! 1000 dollars out of my sons career as a NCAA GOLFER! You can have that bad karma!