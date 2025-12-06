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No Bogeys Golf

27601 Forbes Rd, Suite 28, Laguna Niguel, CA. 92677
(949) 595-4405
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4.2
30 Reviews
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No Bogeys Golf
No Bogeys Golf

About

Orange County's Premier Simulator Golf Facility. Play holes from your favorite golf courses around the world. They also offer private golf lessons, custom club fitting, golf club repair and more.

Hot Deals at No Bogeys Golf
Tue 9/29

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Wed 9/30
$2448
$2099 + $349 fee
$2448
$2099 + $349 fee
Thu 10/1
$2548
$2199 + $349 fee
$2548
$2199 + $349 fee
Fri 10/2
$3248
$2899 + $349 fee
Sat 10/3
$3348
$2999 + $349 fee
$3348
$2999 + $349 fee
Sun 10/4

No Hot Deals for this date.

Mon 10/5
$3248
$2899 + $349 fee
$3248
$2899 + $349 fee
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Rating Index
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4.2
4.2 out of 5 stars, based on 30 reviews
80.0%
Recommend
30
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    4.0
  • Value
    3.9
  • Layout
    4.0
  • Friendliness
    4.2
  • Pace
    3.9
  • Amenities
    4.0
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AI summaries based on real golfer reviews
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Course Highlights
No Bogeys delivers a top-rated indoor golf experience with Trackman bays, club fitting, and virtual golf that keeps regulars coming back. Consistently friendly and welcoming staff make every visit feel worthwhile.

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
KorndogOH
Review 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

No Bogeys is Awesome!

Great facility with multiple Trackman bays, club fitting/building services, and truly amazing customer service. The guy working on Saturday is super friendly and welcoming. We will likely be back weekly for some virtual golf. Thanks for being awesome No Bogeys!

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
ivt27CvgFBUT6oKqTlQc
Review 1
Recommended
Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
ericcjohnson23
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Recommended
Played

Extremely Well Run

Great spot for renting a bay and working on your game. Been coming for years and staff always awesome

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Default User Avatar
Gene5722556
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Default User Avatar
Gene5722556
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Gene5722556
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Default User Avatar
Gene5722556
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Default User Avatar
SalGomezCA
Reviews 2
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Gene5722556
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Default User Avatar
Gene5722556
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Default User Avatar
Darrel1297963
Reviews 7
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Gene5722556
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Pneurbies
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Fun but fast

My first time virtual golfing. It was real fun. I would love a two hour session to relax and play with a friend.

First Time Playing
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 3.0
Value 3.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 2.0
Amenities 4.0
8c6c9ac9-9ca2-5c81-9ac9-87bf5d35ceec
PGAplaya
Reviews 15
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Amazing Technology

Booked a tee time on Golf Bow today at 10am. Used the driving range on the Trackman technology and loved the feedback. Area is clean and professional and the staff is very friendly. Would recommend this for anyone looking for a quiet and focused practice area with state of the art stats and video.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u314164511837
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Played

Rude staff

I was shocked how they treated my wife and spoke about female golfers!

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
nU2cUThtgRsNTFNmn4p1
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
Played
Previously Played
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
u314164084847
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Played

Sad this place is so full of hate

They were so aggressive to my family and my friend after they did damage to the fitting.. also they are illegally selling beer and say for you to pay cash donations!

Previously Played
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
u000008073965
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Default User Avatar
nU2cUThtgRsNTFNmn4p1
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
Played

Worst fitters ever! How wrong was golf digest!

This place is toxics.. I witnessed them selling alcohol to minors and have a keg at there location with zero license.. I also met a man who was lied about 1000 dollars in prize money and have spoken to dozens of people had a bad experience!

Previously Played
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
u314164084809
Review 1
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Played

They broke my friend shaft and a Mean Team… no Bogeys, no thanks!

My family and I attended a National Trackman contest at this location. Giant signs and printouts outlining that there was a $1000 prize for the closest to the hole at that location! My son on but was called the next day by the owner Kyle crying that his wife put out the contest paperwork and wasn’t supposed to!

He guilted my son into that he couldn’t use the credit he won for clubs only grips and rentals. We have tried to call them 2 dozen times and they have refused to help my son! They should be ashamed and please understand that I hate writing reviews and this is too much! 1000 dollars out of my sons career as a NCAA GOLFER! You can have that bad karma!

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 2.0
Layout 3.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
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