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ParFit - Naples

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ParFit Naples
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ParFit Naples
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ParFit Naples
A view from ParFit Naples
ParFit Naples
A view from ParFit Naples
ParFit Naples
A view from ParFit Naples
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Rating Index
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3.7
3.7 out of 5 stars, based on 29 reviews
75.9%
Recommend
29
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    3.9
  • Value
    4.1
  • Layout
    4.0
  • Friendliness
    4.3
  • Pace
    4.0
  • Amenities
    4.0

Rating Index

Golfer Photos

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
monicaamo908
Reviews 3
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u314165675772
Reviews 3
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Beware of double booking

We arrived on time for our 2pm reservation and were promptly told that GolfNow double booked us and we would have to wait until 3:30 if we wanted to play. They said it is 100% a GolfNow issue as it has been happening on a daily basis. They recommeded calling them to confirm a time is available before booking it on GolfNow. That really seems to defeat the purpose of the app.

Previously Played
3.0
3.0 out of 5 stars
Default User Avatar
rclenahan3505
Reviews 11
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Played

Double booking

Golfnow double booked my course time. I prepaid, and Par Fit said since Golfnow collected the fee, they couldn't refund me. I couldn't get in touch with anyone at Golfnow. I had started to hit balls to warm up, but was asked to leave.

Golfnow reservations are a one way street.

Reserve with caution.

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
u325584469
Reviews 11
Handicap 25+
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Relaxed, friendly, fun place

First visit and it compares very favorably to other local options. Will be first choice going forward.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u000001715087
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Great place

Great place to practice or play a great course in an hour without breaking a sweat in SWFL

Previously Played
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 3.0
Default User Avatar
u8335105
Reviews 11
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

poor planning

half of my 1 hour reservation was overwritten and given to someone else

Previously Played
Perfect weather
Walked
3.0
3.0 out of 5 stars
Difficulty 3.0
Default User Avatar
josuerobayo1
Reviews 2
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
skycutz22
Reviews 6
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
joesy98
Review 1
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
kzNetFbGYtIfHH9kvmSO
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Played

Customer service

The place isn’t bad, however the treatment of customers is my problem with this place. Ego should not be involved with handling customers. Will not return..

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 3.0
Value 2.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 2.0
Amenities 2.0
Default User Avatar
ktAq645FEsRxfJWB89m2
Reviews 4
Played

Double Booked Our Time Spot - No play and no refund

We arrive and tell them we have a GolfNow reservation for 8:45pm. The one person working there tells us that GolfNow does not book reservations with them and all the timeslots were already booked up. I had already paid and cannot get a refund, the one worker could not give me a refund, very very bad experience.

First Time Playing
Hot weather
Used cart
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Difficulty 1.0
Default User Avatar
VbP75Nul2fCEqNEH5R34
Review 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

A easy way to practice.

I used the driving range, short game and putting simulations to test my new clubs. It was a great value and the manager was very helpful and friendly. I'll definitely be back.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Default User Avatar
u979763030
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Great place

Love the atmosphere and a great way to work on your game

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u000002394577
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Great spot

Great atmosphere, simulator Graphics were decent, staff was excellent.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u000001715087
Reviews 4
Handicap 15-19
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Nice indoor venue

This facility is not in bad shape.. The artificial turf could use some updating but other than that very friendly people.

Previously Played
Perfect weather
Walked
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 3.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Difficulty 4.0
Default User Avatar
T8wOpESzJWD0yJ8XKUyq
Review 1
Plays A few times a week
Played

Machines For Left-Handed Golfers Often Not Working Properly

The machines were constantly misfiring or just not working.

Previously Played
2.0
2.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 2.0
Value 2.0
Layout 2.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 2.0
Amenities 4.0
Default User Avatar
bpm1153
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played

Nice day

Not to many amenities and make sure you use the bathroom before you play the first 9 because there are no bathrooms throughout the coarse. Staff was very nice and helpful, bar and restaurant were a good value with surprisingly good food. Pace was mixed slow and fast Between the front and back 9. Conditions of the coarse its self were good and definitely not good for someone’s first time. Overal a good experience

First Time Playing
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 3.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 3.0
Default User Avatar
jrock74
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Great Place To Hit Small Balls

Great Naples location. Friendly staff. Play a online simulator course or driving range. Great spot to stay active and get some full golf swings in.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
mark1973
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Awful condition

First of all the cart path basically broke my back with all the holes in it , fairways and tee boxes where basically dirt and the greens you could not putt all ball marks and huge divots take out of it like someone was practicing wedge shots off of them .

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 5.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
DavidBava
Reviews 8
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Indoor golf simulator. Great staff.

This facility is an indoor golf simulator place. There are 3 bays. We arrived a little early and they let us warm up by hitting balls at no extra charge. Then we chose a course (Kiawah) from their wide library of courses. The young lady who was working there set us all up and showed us how to use the simulator properly. She was the only one working at the time (I think) and she helped out all the groups, set people up in the simulators, served drinks, answered phones, and handled the payments. She was great. I thought the simulators were good on everything except the putting. Some of the putts rolled out way further than I thought they would, so be sure to set your gimme range at like 10 feet. Besides that I had a great time at a great value. Would recommend.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
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