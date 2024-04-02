ParFit - Naples
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Golfer Reviews
Beware of double booking
We arrived on time for our 2pm reservation and were promptly told that GolfNow double booked us and we would have to wait until 3:30 if we wanted to play. They said it is 100% a GolfNow issue as it has been happening on a daily basis. They recommeded calling them to confirm a time is available before booking it on GolfNow. That really seems to defeat the purpose of the app.
Double booking
Golfnow double booked my course time. I prepaid, and Par Fit said since Golfnow collected the fee, they couldn't refund me. I couldn't get in touch with anyone at Golfnow. I had started to hit balls to warm up, but was asked to leave.
Golfnow reservations are a one way street.
Reserve with caution.
Relaxed, friendly, fun place
First visit and it compares very favorably to other local options. Will be first choice going forward.
Great place
Great place to practice or play a great course in an hour without breaking a sweat in SWFL
Customer service
The place isn’t bad, however the treatment of customers is my problem with this place. Ego should not be involved with handling customers. Will not return..
Double Booked Our Time Spot - No play and no refund
We arrive and tell them we have a GolfNow reservation for 8:45pm. The one person working there tells us that GolfNow does not book reservations with them and all the timeslots were already booked up. I had already paid and cannot get a refund, the one worker could not give me a refund, very very bad experience.
A easy way to practice.
I used the driving range, short game and putting simulations to test my new clubs. It was a great value and the manager was very helpful and friendly. I'll definitely be back.
Great place
Love the atmosphere and a great way to work on your game
Great spot
Great atmosphere, simulator Graphics were decent, staff was excellent.
Nice indoor venue
This facility is not in bad shape.. The artificial turf could use some updating but other than that very friendly people.
Machines For Left-Handed Golfers Often Not Working Properly
The machines were constantly misfiring or just not working.
Nice day
Not to many amenities and make sure you use the bathroom before you play the first 9 because there are no bathrooms throughout the coarse. Staff was very nice and helpful, bar and restaurant were a good value with surprisingly good food. Pace was mixed slow and fast Between the front and back 9. Conditions of the coarse its self were good and definitely not good for someone’s first time. Overal a good experience
Great Place To Hit Small Balls
Great Naples location. Friendly staff. Play a online simulator course or driving range. Great spot to stay active and get some full golf swings in.
Awful condition
First of all the cart path basically broke my back with all the holes in it , fairways and tee boxes where basically dirt and the greens you could not putt all ball marks and huge divots take out of it like someone was practicing wedge shots off of them .
Indoor golf simulator. Great staff.
This facility is an indoor golf simulator place. There are 3 bays. We arrived a little early and they let us warm up by hitting balls at no extra charge. Then we chose a course (Kiawah) from their wide library of courses. The young lady who was working there set us all up and showed us how to use the simulator properly. She was the only one working at the time (I think) and she helped out all the groups, set people up in the simulators, served drinks, answered phones, and handled the payments. She was great. I thought the simulators were good on everything except the putting. Some of the putts rolled out way further than I thought they would, so be sure to set your gimme range at like 10 feet. Besides that I had a great time at a great value. Would recommend.