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Tee Box SWFL

Tee Box SWFL
A view from Tee Box SWFL.
Tee Box SWFL
A view from Tee Box SWFL.
Tee Box SWFL
A view from Tee Box SWFL.
Tee Box SWFL
A view from Tee Box SWFL
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Rating Index
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5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 14 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
14
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
u314159739987
Review 1
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Summer time dream

Picture it now. Beautiful Summer afternoon sitting at 99 degrees with rain off in the distance. This place is the get away we have been looking for in Cape Coral. Great staff and fun set up.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Leadbetter11
Reviews 18
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Fun Time. Great Facility.

Not a bad thing to say about this place. I will visit often.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
demarco512
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
u070036487
Reviews 19
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Great first experience using a simulator

My husband and I played yesterday. It was the first time playing on a simulator and Jon did a great job explaining and continued to check in with us to answer our questions. Highly recommend The Tee Box

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
demarco512
Reviews 6
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Walked
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
demarco512
Reviews 6
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Walked
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Difficulty 3.0
Default User Avatar
demarco512
Reviews 6
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Default User Avatar
demarco512
Reviews 6
Recommended
Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
mikewest928
Reviews 6
Skill Beginner
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

MANCAVE!!

You ever wish one of you or one of your buddies had/could convert your shop into a golf course? Well, someone has. This place is awesome. Top of the line simulators. All the courses, all the data tracking. League nights, arcade games. Flat screens all over the place, stocked bar, everything. The staff of great. Jon, one of the owners is super friendly and will walk you through everything about the sims. For the price you pay, the value is so much more. I’d rather spend 25 there than 100+ at any course. Anyone that reads this, you gotta come check it out!!!

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
jcru1989
Reviews 6
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Cool simulator spot

I was curious about this spot and glad I gave it a try. It's located next to the Arcade and Millennium Physician Group. Great simulator with all types of courses! Staff was extremely friendly - Thanks Jon. Very chill atmosphere. If you drink, they also have a bar. With 4 people on one sim, we warmed up on range mode for 20 mins, played 9 holes individual stroke and then 9 holes alt shot 2v2. Took about 4 hours total. If you are by yourself, you can probably play 18 holes in one hour. Definitely will be back!

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
RickDriggers
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Fun and Friendly

Such a pleasure to use this simulator, the ownership is very knowledgeable and friendly about the equipment! Service and atmosphere is absolutely enjoyable. Will definitely be back very soon!

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
leepper891
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
Recommended
Played

Great Value and a Great Time

The owners of this golf simulator company outdid themselves. They created a man cave for all to enjoy. Their prices are reasonable especially compared to the golf courses near by.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
BradYeah
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

I love it here.

Played a legendary par 3 course today. It was very challenging. Some of the holes were #17 at Sawgrass, #12 at Augusta, and #16 at Scottsdale. It was pretty hard but very fun. Had a couple taquitos while playing. They were delicious. Cold beer as always.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
BradYeah
Reviews 2
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

This place is awesome.

The Tee Box is great. Simulators are awesome. Soo many courses to choose from. The driving range feature is so cool. I was able to map out my entire golf bag and have the data emailed to me. There are so many different courses that I was able to play on. I started on a hard one and was able to change with a click of the mouse in seconds. The beers were cold, and the hot dogs were hot. The staff is so friendly and eager to help. 10/10 will play again!!!

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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