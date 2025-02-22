The Cave WFL

The simulators are very poor. Certain balls have to be used and they feel similar to restricted flight range balls. The distances showed this as well as shots were 30-40 yds short. That’s a significant amount. The service was pretty good. The owners are very friendly. It’s a good set up and has 3 large nice bays to use. It’s just the software used that’s the issue. Many popular courses aren’t available on the software as well including any TPC courses played and Augusta. The price is a little steep as well at $50/hr when at least one competitor is $20 cheaper by the hour. Me and friend only got through 13 holes in a 2 hour frame. A lot of potential though.