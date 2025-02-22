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The Cave WFL

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The Cave WFL
A view from The Cave WFL.
The Cave WFL
A view from The Cave WFL.
Hot Deals at The Cave Golf Club
Tue 9/29
$5000
1
Wed 9/30
$5000
1
$5000
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Thu 10/1
$5000
1
$5000
1
Fri 10/2
$5000
1
$5000
1
Sat 10/3
$5000
1
$5000
1
Sun 10/4
$5000
1
$5000
1
Mon 10/5

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Rating Index
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4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars, based on 3 reviews
66.7%
Recommend
3
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    4.0
  • Layout
    4.3
  • Friendliness
    4.7
  • Pace
    4.3
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
z3J9OEffb3UOlMnkYkS9
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
masonhayes
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Leadbetter11
Reviews 18
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Played

Bad Simulators

The simulators are very poor. Certain balls have to be used and they feel similar to restricted flight range balls. The distances showed this as well as shots were 30-40 yds short. That’s a significant amount. The service was pretty good. The owners are very friendly. It’s a good set up and has 3 large nice bays to use. It’s just the software used that’s the issue. Many popular courses aren’t available on the software as well including any TPC courses played and Augusta. The price is a little steep as well at $50/hr when at least one competitor is $20 cheaper by the hour. Me and friend only got through 13 holes in a 2 hour frame. A lot of potential though.

First Time Playing
2.0
2.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 2.0
Layout 3.0
Friendliness 4.0
Pace 3.0
Amenities 5.0

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