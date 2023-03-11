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NXGEN Golf

NXGEN Golf
View from the entrance at NXGEN Golf.
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Rating Index
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4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars, based on 4 reviews
75.0%
Recommend
4
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    3.0
  • Value
    2.5
  • Layout
    3.0
  • Friendliness
    3.0
  • Pace
    3.0
  • Amenities
    3.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
u314160040452
Review 1
Skill Beginner
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Really nice facilities

Great place to sharpen your game. Only 3 bays but can usually get a time-slot without issue. Very nice and friendly staff.

Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 4.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
bherschberger
Reviews 3
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Great environment

I have seen these starting to pop up elsewhere and glad there is now one in Sarasota. Jon and Bryan are great people and very knowledgeable. This is a great way to practice if you want to avoid the heat and you can even play 18 holes at a bunch of different courses if you want. I would recommend this to anyone and will be back.

5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Default User Avatar
bherschberger
Reviews 3
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Went to go check this place out since it’s new in town, and it did not disappoint. I was greeted at the door by Jon and he helped me get everything set up. Bryan was also there and both of their customer service is top notch. This is a great change of pace from hitting range balls at a course in the heat and allows you to dial in your clubs. Can’t wait to go back again.

5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Default User Avatar
u137282893
Reviews 32
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Played

Gone Broke

I arrived for my noon appointment and the place was closed with a lock box on the door. I wait a while but alas in vain.

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0

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