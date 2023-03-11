NXGEN Golf

Golfer Reviews
Really nice facilities
Great place to sharpen your game. Only 3 bays but can usually get a time-slot without issue. Very nice and friendly staff.
Great environment
I have seen these starting to pop up elsewhere and glad there is now one in Sarasota. Jon and Bryan are great people and very knowledgeable. This is a great way to practice if you want to avoid the heat and you can even play 18 holes at a bunch of different courses if you want. I would recommend this to anyone and will be back.
Went to go check this place out since it’s new in town, and it did not disappoint. I was greeted at the door by Jon and he helped me get everything set up. Bryan was also there and both of their customer service is top notch. This is a great change of pace from hitting range balls at a course in the heat and allows you to dial in your clubs. Can’t wait to go back again.
Gone Broke
I arrived for my noon appointment and the place was closed with a lock box on the door. I wait a while but alas in vain.