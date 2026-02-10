Putting World
Golfer Reviews
Loved Putting World
Got there at 4pm. Had the course to myself. Played 2 balls for 27 holes. Fun course. Great for honing my putting stoke. A few really tough greens but still fun. Had a putting lesson/evaluation with Remington a few weeks ago and really appreciated it. Plan to come back again. Will use the simulator at some point too.
Waste of time/money
This place has no clue what it wants to be. I cannot tell if its a club, bar, fitting studio or day care because everything is happening at once. Inconsistent greens, horrible staff and zero vibe.
Putting World not a great experience
Place almost empty at noon on a Friday.
Staff friendly.
Food lousy
Course layout confusing and not a pleasing environment.
Place like a hangar building with carpet on part of the floor.
Not worth the money
Loads of fun
This is a great concept. Fun for all types of participants.. This is not putt putt golf!!! No silly windmills, trap doors or other stupid obstacles. Just well designed greens that emulate real golf course putting. The starting point can be adjusted to make the hole play easy or difficult. There are seven course options to accommodate all skill levels making this fun for both experienced golfers and those just looking to have a fun time..
Food was amazing!
Would recommend to anyone - especially for golfers on a rained out day - come and spend your 4 hours and hone your putting skills!
Not really putt-putt
This is not PopStroke or Putt Shack. Although you can make it a competition, it’s more of a learning experience. I had a putting analysis (free) done by one of the pros, Natalie, which was really insightful. They have plenty of high end putters that you can demo too! No music blasting, but food and cocktails are available. With temps at 110+ it’s a cool indoor golf experience.
toughest course in arizona
really enjoyed this round. Was very difficult think it may be more difficult than the pga stadium course. definitely worth the money think its a bargain considering its length and prestige!!!
JUST AN INDOOR PUTTING PLACE
IF YOU LIKE TO PAY A LOT OF $$ TO PUTT AND DRINK, THEN THIS IS YOUR PLACE. EXTREMELY OVER PRICED FOR WHAT THEY HAVE. FOOD IS AVERAGE. BAR SERVERS ARE ALWAYS IN YOUR FACE. IT IS AN INDOOR NOVELTY PLACE AND NOT MUCH ELSE. SPEND YOU MONEY PLAYING REAL GOLF AND GET SOME ACTUAL EXERCISE. FORE!