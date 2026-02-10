Putting World

This is a great concept. Fun for all types of participants.. This is not putt putt golf!!! No silly windmills, trap doors or other stupid obstacles. Just well designed greens that emulate real golf course putting. The starting point can be adjusted to make the hole play easy or difficult. There are seven course options to accommodate all skill levels making this fun for both experienced golfers and those just looking to have a fun time..

Food was amazing!

Would recommend to anyone - especially for golfers on a rained out day - come and spend your 4 hours and hone your putting skills!