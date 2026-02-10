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Putting World

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Putting World
A view from Putting World.
Putting World
A view from Putting World.
Putting World
A view from the bar ar Putting World.
Putting World
A view from Putting World.
Putting World
A view from Putting World.
Putting World
A view from Putting World.
Putting World
Burger and fries from Putting World.
Hot Deals at Putting World
Tue 9/29
$1500
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Wed 9/30
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Thu 10/1
$1500
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Fri 10/2
$1500
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Sat 10/3
$1500
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Sun 10/4
$1500
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Mon 10/5
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Rating Index
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3.9
3.9 out of 5 stars, based on 11 reviews
63.6%
Recommend
11
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    3.9
  • Value
    3.3
  • Layout
    3.4
  • Friendliness
    4.0
  • Pace
    3.9
  • Amenities
    3.6

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
winnie01
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 4.0
Value 3.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 4.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
jcmain
Reviews 2
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
Recommended
Played

Loved Putting World

Got there at 4pm. Had the course to myself. Played 2 balls for 27 holes. Fun course. Great for honing my putting stoke. A few really tough greens but still fun. Had a putting lesson/evaluation with Remington a few weeks ago and really appreciated it. Plan to come back again. Will use the simulator at some point too.

First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Walked
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Difficulty 3.0
Default User Avatar
msmith111111
Reviews 8
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
kZtTwEcmHuRIxFsJi9ju
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once every three months
Played

Waste of time/money

This place has no clue what it wants to be. I cannot tell if its a club, bar, fitting studio or day care because everything is happening at once. Inconsistent greens, horrible staff and zero vibe.

First Time Playing
1.0
1.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 1.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 1.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
Jfblack
Reviews 6
Played

Putting World not a great experience

Place almost empty at noon on a Friday.

Staff friendly.

Food lousy

Course layout confusing and not a pleasing environment.

Place like a hangar building with carpet on part of the floor.

Not worth the money

First Time Playing
2.0
2.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 3.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 3.0
Pace 3.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
RPMzz
Reviews 3
Recommended
Played
Previously Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 4.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Ryan2527547
Reviews 9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Loads of fun

This is a great concept. Fun for all types of participants.. This is not putt putt golf!!! No silly windmills, trap doors or other stupid obstacles. Just well designed greens that emulate real golf course putting. The starting point can be adjusted to make the hole play easy or difficult. There are seven course options to accommodate all skill levels making this fun for both experienced golfers and those just looking to have a fun time..

Food was amazing!

Would recommend to anyone - especially for golfers on a rained out day - come and spend your 4 hours and hone your putting skills!

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
remogajji
Reviews 33
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Not really putt-putt

This is not PopStroke or Putt Shack. Although you can make it a competition, it’s more of a learning experience. I had a putting analysis (free) done by one of the pros, Natalie, which was really insightful. They have plenty of high end putters that you can demo too! No music blasting, but food and cocktails are available. With temps at 110+ it’s a cool indoor golf experience.

First Time Playing
4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 4.0
Layout 4.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
BGDrouant58
Reviews 9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Played
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 3.0
Value 2.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 2.0
Pace 2.0
Amenities 1.0
Default User Avatar
u314161884803
Review 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

toughest course in arizona

really enjoyed this round. Was very difficult think it may be more difficult than the pga stadium course. definitely worth the money think its a bargain considering its length and prestige!!!

First Time Playing
Windy weather
Walked
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Difficulty 5.0
Default User Avatar
u032603127
Reviews 28
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
Played

JUST AN INDOOR PUTTING PLACE

IF YOU LIKE TO PAY A LOT OF $$ TO PUTT AND DRINK, THEN THIS IS YOUR PLACE. EXTREMELY OVER PRICED FOR WHAT THEY HAVE. FOOD IS AVERAGE. BAR SERVERS ARE ALWAYS IN YOUR FACE. IT IS AN INDOOR NOVELTY PLACE AND NOT MUCH ELSE. SPEND YOU MONEY PLAYING REAL GOLF AND GET SOME ACTUAL EXERCISE. FORE!

First Time Playing
2.0
2.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 2.0
Value 1.0
Layout 1.0
Friendliness 3.0
Pace 3.0
Amenities 2.0

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