-
Scottsdale , ArizonaNear downtown Scottsdale, The Phoenician, A Luxury Collection Resort, is a five-star golf resort that underwent significant renovations in 2017-2018. This large resort features over 600 guest rooms and also includes a fractional ownership program. Guest rooms are 600 square feet and suites are one or two-bedrooms starting at 1,200 square feet.…
-
Scottsdale, ArizonaJust east of Phoenix-Scottsdale, Talking Stick Resort is owned and operated by the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. It among Arizona's largest golf and casino resorts with nearly 500 guest rooms in a 15-story hotel tower, six restaurants, entertainment and pools. Located off the Highway 101 loop, it is conveniently located near Phoenix…
-
Scottsdale, ArizonaNear the heart of Scottsdale, the Westin Kierland Resort features one of Arizona's largest and all-encompassing resort properties. Set on over 600 acres with 700-plus guest rooms, there are a wide variety of activities to enjoy before and after golf. For swimming, there is an adults-only pool, cabana rentals, as well as kids area with waterslide…
-
Scottsdale, ArizonaFairmont Scottsdale Princess, located adjacent to the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course, is an expansive, luxury AAA Five Diamond resort property with 750 guest rooms. These units include 122 casitas and 66 Fairmont Gold rooms, all of which have oversized luxury bathrooms. Recent tech upgrades from a recent renovation include Amazon Echo Dots with an…
-
Scottsdale, ArizonaHistoric JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn dates back to 1936 and is set on 125 acres at the base of Camelback Mountain. This 425-room and suite property in a pueblo-style features a spa, tennis courts, heated outdoor pools, garden terraces and desert hiking trails. Camelback Golf Club features two 18-hole courses, the Padre (designed by Arthur…
-
Scottsdale, ArizonaLocated in scenic and secluded north Scottsdale, the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North is a five-star luxury hotel located around the corner from the acclaimed, 36-hole Troon North Golf Club. This resort property is set on 127 acres and features 210 guest rooms, including 44 residential units, 25 of which are casitas. Set on the former…
-
Scottsdale, ArizonaScottsdale's Orange Tree Resort provides condominium-style accommodations geared for families and groups. It is also home to its own 18-hole, parkland golf course, Orange Tree Golf Club. The resort features 160 large suites with patios or terrace and barbecue pits, multiple pools and hot tubs, badminton courts, horseshoe pits, and a community…
-
Scottsdale, ArizonaMcCormick Ranch is a Scottsdale master-planned community with a 36-hole golf club and two 3-star resort hotels on either side of the golf courses. On the west side is The McCormick Scottsdale, part of Millennium Hotels group. It has 125 guest rooms and suites, tennis and 24-hour fitness center. There are two dining concepts, the signature Pinon…
