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Loft Golf Studios

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Loft Golf Studios
A view from Loft Golf Studios.
Loft Golf Studios
A view from Loft Golf Studios.
Loft Golf Studios
A view from Loft Golf Studios.
Loft Golf Studios
A view from Loft Golf Studios.
Hot Deals at Loft Golf Studios
Tue 9/29

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Wed 9/30
$2200
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Thu 10/1

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Fri 10/2

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Sat 10/3
$3600
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Sun 10/4

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Mon 10/5
$2800
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Rating Index
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5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 4 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
4
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    4.8
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
toddygraham
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played
First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
toddygraham
Reviews 7
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

TRACKMAN on steroids!

Loft is going to be the next greatest thing. The owners are amazing and right there checking in on you. It has comfortable recliners, private bathroom, multiple screens for course, data and/or entertainment. Snacks. Drinks. Oh yeah, like ALL the best courses in the States. I was by myself and booked 2 hours and could have stayed there all day. It’s not just a sim, it’s a total immersive experience! My ONLY complaint is that it was 112 degrees outside at 10 in the morning and the AC inside was at a “balmy” 72 degrees. 😂.

Bottom line : you HAVE TO | MUST check them out.

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Default User Avatar
Corey4652891
T O P 100
Reviews 164
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Nice simulator facility

This is a very nice simulator facility. Plenty of space, comfortable chairs, drinks and snacks, plus a very friendly owner. There is one simulator space with a UNEEKOR Eye X02 launch monitor. They have GSPro as the simulator. The combination is very good, IMO, better than trackman (but not portable). I was by myself and turned off putting. I was able to play 36 holes of golf shots. In an hour. Thats my favorite way to practice.

If your into more complicate measurements, they also have the UNEEKOR views software running. It shows club path, impact position and much more, plus videos of the actual ball strike. Really a nice feature.

If your into more relaxed stuff, the also have a tv. I tuned into the PGA tournament at Harbor Town, and caught a few of their shots between mine.

Really a nice facility for a single or 4-some to play/practice, especially as the hot summer months come.

Top 100 Contributor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Walked
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 4.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Difficulty 4.0
Default User Avatar
Jaredhunsaker
Review 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
Recommended
Played

Amazing Facility with friendly owner

I came here 2 weeks ago with 5 friends on a rainy day. When you go here it feels like you’re playing the private jet of golf. You get your own private studio with your friends. Has 2 tvs 1 to correct your swing and one you can watch other sports or what ever you want on. I will definitely be back asap!

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0

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