Loft Golf Studios

This is a very nice simulator facility. Plenty of space, comfortable chairs, drinks and snacks, plus a very friendly owner. There is one simulator space with a UNEEKOR Eye X02 launch monitor. They have GSPro as the simulator. The combination is very good, IMO, better than trackman (but not portable). I was by myself and turned off putting. I was able to play 36 holes of golf shots. In an hour. Thats my favorite way to practice.

If your into more complicate measurements, they also have the UNEEKOR views software running. It shows club path, impact position and much more, plus videos of the actual ball strike. Really a nice feature.

If your into more relaxed stuff, the also have a tv. I tuned into the PGA tournament at Harbor Town, and caught a few of their shots between mine.

Really a nice facility for a single or 4-some to play/practice, especially as the hot summer months come.