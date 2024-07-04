Loft Golf Studios
No Hot Deals for this date.
No Hot Deals for this date.
No Hot Deals for this date.
No Hot Deals for this date.
Golfer Reviews
TRACKMAN on steroids!
Loft is going to be the next greatest thing. The owners are amazing and right there checking in on you. It has comfortable recliners, private bathroom, multiple screens for course, data and/or entertainment. Snacks. Drinks. Oh yeah, like ALL the best courses in the States. I was by myself and booked 2 hours and could have stayed there all day. It’s not just a sim, it’s a total immersive experience! My ONLY complaint is that it was 112 degrees outside at 10 in the morning and the AC inside was at a “balmy” 72 degrees. 😂.
Bottom line : you HAVE TO | MUST check them out.
Nice simulator facility
This is a very nice simulator facility. Plenty of space, comfortable chairs, drinks and snacks, plus a very friendly owner. There is one simulator space with a UNEEKOR Eye X02 launch monitor. They have GSPro as the simulator. The combination is very good, IMO, better than trackman (but not portable). I was by myself and turned off putting. I was able to play 36 holes of golf shots. In an hour. Thats my favorite way to practice.
If your into more complicate measurements, they also have the UNEEKOR views software running. It shows club path, impact position and much more, plus videos of the actual ball strike. Really a nice feature.
If your into more relaxed stuff, the also have a tv. I tuned into the PGA tournament at Harbor Town, and caught a few of their shots between mine.
Really a nice facility for a single or 4-some to play/practice, especially as the hot summer months come.
Amazing Facility with friendly owner
I came here 2 weeks ago with 5 friends on a rainy day. When you go here it feels like you’re playing the private jet of golf. You get your own private studio with your friends. Has 2 tvs 1 to correct your swing and one you can watch other sports or what ever you want on. I will definitely be back asap!