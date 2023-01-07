Brooklyn Greens
Annual
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Golfer Reviews
Awesome simulators and great staff
Been coming to Brooklyn Greens for a few years now, awesome Foresight simulators on four screens with great data to help you sort out your swing. They usually have big sports games on, have a full bar with some really cool beers and do lots of fun leagues and competitions. Highly recommend!
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Difficulty 2.0