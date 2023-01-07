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Brooklyn Greens

Brooklyn Greens
A view from Brooklyn Greens.
Brooklyn Greens
A view from Brooklyn Greens.
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Rating Index
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5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars, based on 1 reviews
100.0%
Recommend
1
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    5.0
  • Value
    5.0
  • Layout
    5.0
  • Friendliness
    5.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    5.0

Rating Index

Golfer Photos

Golfer Reviews

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u273872932
Reviews 3
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
Recommended
Played

Awesome simulators and great staff

Been coming to Brooklyn Greens for a few years now, awesome Foresight simulators on four screens with great data to help you sort out your swing. They usually have big sports games on, have a full bar with some really cool beers and do lots of fun leagues and competitions. Highly recommend!

Previously Played
Perfect weather
Walked
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 5.0
Difficulty 2.0

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