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X-Golf Nashville

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X-Golf Nashville
A view from X-Golf Nashville.
X-Golf Nashville
A view from X-Golf Nashville.
X-Golf Nashville
A view from X-Golf Nashville.
X-Golf Nashville
A view from X-Golf Nashville.
Hot Deals at X-Golf Nashville
Tue 9/29

No Hot Deals for this date.

Wed 9/30

No Hot Deals for this date.

Thu 10/1
$4249
$3900 + $349 fee
Fri 10/2
$5449
$5100 + $349 fee
Sat 10/3
$5449
$5100 + $349 fee
Sun 10/4
$5449
$5100 + $349 fee
Mon 10/5
$4249
$3900 + $349 fee
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Rating Index
Tooltip Information Icon

4.0
4.0 out of 5 stars, based on 2 reviews
50.0%
Recommend
2
Reviews
  • 5 Stars
  • 4 Stars
  • 3 Stars
  • 2 Stars
  • 1 Stars
  • Conditions
    4.0
  • Value
    4.5
  • Layout
    4.0
  • Friendliness
    3.0
  • Pace
    5.0
  • Amenities
    2.0

Rating Index

Golfer Reviews

Default User Avatar
timberlake132
Reviews 5
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a month
Played
First Time Playing
3.0
3.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 3.0
Value 4.0
Layout 3.0
Friendliness 1.0
Pace 5.0
Amenities 2.0
Default User Avatar
sosagabe10
Review 1
Recommended
Played

Have to try it out!

Jason got us rolling as soon as we got in and had a fantastic time. We’ll be going here multiple times throughout the year!

First Time Playing
5.0
5.0 out of 5 stars
Conditions 5.0
Value 5.0
Layout 5.0
Friendliness 5.0
Pace 5.0

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